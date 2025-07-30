‘Golden girl’ Debbie set to return home

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

AFTER devoting three decades to competing as an athlete and then coaching collegiate athletes, “Golden Girl” Debbie Ferguson-McKenzie said it’s time to return home to spend more time with her family.

Ferguson-McKenzie, one of The Bahamas’ most decorated female track and field athletes, officially completed her duties as an assistant coach at the University of Kentucky under Bahamian head coach Rolando “Lonnie” Greene on June 30.

During her return home for vacation last week when she was honoured by the Bain and Grants Town community during their Summer Games, hosted by Members of Parliament Wayde Watson, Ferguson-McKenzie revealed that she’s making her transition back home.

Then on Monday, the UK Athletic Department made the announcement that fellow Bahamian triple jump legend Leevan “Superman” Sands would be hired as the new assistant coach with responsibility for the horizontal jumps.

Greene opted not to speak on Ferguson-McKenzie’s departure, only to say that he has had to “restructure” his coaching staff and while he welcomes Sands on board, Ferguson-McKenzie will be missed in her departure.

Without going into details, Ferguson-McKenzie said her departure was an amicable one and she will cherish the memories she created during her stay in Lexington, Kentucky. “My time at the University of Kentucky was filled with purpose, growth, and connection,” she said. “From mentoring student-athletes to building a culture of excellence, I brought the same passion and discipline that shaped me as an Olympian.

“Whether on the track or in the community, I aimed to inspire, lead with integrity, and leave every place better than I found it.”

Ferguson-McKenzie, 49, joined the Kentucky track and field staff as an assistant coach in September, 2018 after spending the previous four seasons at the University of Houston.

Before she ventured into coaching, as a 100 and 200m specialist, Ferguson-McKenzie left home as the head girl at St Andrew’s High School in 1994 where she went on to excel at the University of Georgia.

During her career, she won 52 medals in international competitions from the CAC Youth and CARIFTA Games to the CAC Championships, Pan American Games, Commonwealth Games, World Championships and the Olympic Games.

She was a five-time Olympian, winning all three different color medals, the gold as a member of the women’s 4 x 100m relay team that earned the nickname Golden Girls after they claimed the gold as well at the World Championships.

But life for Ferguson-McKenzie was not always easy and that is why she wants to get closer to her mother, Elka and his husband, businessman Adrian, whom she is celebrating 20 years of marital bliss.

“Yes I want to be closer to my family and so I have decided to return home,” Fergyson declared. “My mom is home and my husband is home.

“The distance was not easy as a married couple but we survived and a true testament about love conquers all.”

What’s next for Ferguson-McKenzie?

She’s not sure yet. But she admits that it’s going to be one with a “purpose and passion” as she walks boldly into the next chapter of her life.

“I’m stepping into a season where I get to pour even more into my roots, back home, back to community, back to why I started,” she declared.

“The transition isn’t an end…it’s an elevation. I’m bringing all the lessons, love, and leadership with me. The journey continues, this time, even more aligned with who I am and what I’m called to do.”

The truth is, Ferguson-McKenzie is still contemplating whether her focus will be on returning to college athletics or she will shift her focus to professional athletes.

“I’m called to impact lives, wherever that may be,” she insisted. “Whether it’s helping a student-athlete discover their power or guiding a pro to the next level, my focus remains the same: purpose, development, and legacy.

“I don’t chase titles, I follow impact. And right now, I’m walking in alignment with where I’m needed most.”