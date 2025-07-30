‘If there was evidence would I have not been charged?’

By LEANDRA ROLLE

A MAN accused of attacking a fellow American at Atlantis’ nightclub has denied claims he severed the alleged victim’s foot during a violent altercation, calling the injuries a “freak accident”.

Michael Ciprianni, 56, said he and his family were blindsided by an article published in The Tribune in June, in which 37-year-old Charles Sinn accused them of launching a savage group assault during a 2023 visit to The Bahamas.

Mr Sinn claimed the incident left him with a traumatic brain injury and a foot so mutilated that bones pierced through the skin.

He said he still suffers from pain and has since launched a website, justiceforcharles.com, where he shares video clips, photos, and legal documents, hoping to pressure authorities into taking action.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Anton Rahming recently told The Tribune officers are still investigating the matter, with charges pending.

He said officials are consulting with the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to determine the way forward since the suspects are not in this jurisdiction.

Yesterday, Mr Ciprianni maintained his innocence, saying the investigation was thorough, which, he claimed, is why no charges were filed.

“If there was evidence,” he told The Tribune, “do you think that I would not have been charged?”

He insisted that Mr Sinn was the actual aggressor and that his injuries were “self-inflicted”.

Mr Cipiranni, who had been visiting The Bahamas for some 15 years, said they were having fun at the club that night when things took an unexpected turn.

He said he was sitting on the upper tier of the club, smoking a cigar, when he noticed his wife rushing toward the dance floor, where an altercation involving his daughter had broken out.

His then 18-year-old son, Francesco, stepped in to defend her, he claimed, and he followed shortly after due to the chaos.

The situation had de-escalated until Mr Sinn, whom he described as a stranger, suddenly confronted him, shoved his fingers in his face, and then went after his son, he alleged.

He said his son shoved Mr Sinn in self-defence, causing him to fall, but claimed Mr Sinn got up and punched his son in the eye.

Videos shared with The Tribune appear to show the Cipriannis and Mr Sinn engaged in a heated argument, with Mr Sinn gesticulating before Francesco pushes him.

The two get into a scuffle, but the camera loses sight of them. Bouncers are then seen restraining Mr Ciprianni before he pushes through a crowd, after which another scuffle breaks out involving unidentified members of the group on the ground.

Recalling the footage, Mr Ciprianni claimed his hands had no weapon and no blood.

“No one in my family had blood on them,” he said. “Wouldn’t you think that if someone cut someone’s foot off that there would be blood on whoever was doing the cutting? Also, how can it be possible to cut someone’s foot in less than one minute with ten people on top of you?”

Photos and medical records Mr Sinn shared with The Tribune show an ankle that appears butchered, bones exposed, skin shredded. Doctors Mr Sinn consulted said the severity of the injuries is consistent with those caused by a sharp object.

Atlantis officials have consistently declined to comment.

“I don’t know if someone stepped on his foot, but one million percent, I could tell you that it wasn’t done by me or anyone cutting his foot off,” Mr Ciprianni said. “It’s just, it’s an impossible thing to do. So evidently, he’s looking for a payday.”

He said he thought the ordeal was behind them, and described having to relive the experience as a nightmare.

He described the allegations against his family as “mortifying” and especially heartbreaking for his son, who’s now in college and fears it could affect his job prospects.

“Yes, his injury was a nightmare to him, but the experience of having to be in prison with your with your son, it’s the most horrific experience ever,” he said, recalling “no air conditioning and extremely, extremely bad conditions, not even being able to use the toilet”.

Mr Ciprianni acknowledged having a troubled past and getting into arguments in The Bahamas before, but said he has never been involved in a physical altercation in this country.

He said he loves the country, considers it a second home, and hopes to buy a property one day.

“I wish nothing but the best for Mr Sinn,” he said. “I will be more than willing to talk to Mr Sinn to see if we can come together and use this terrible experience to help kids. Let’s send the message that nothing good can come from negative situations. Let’s help kids understand that it’s best to walk away than to go through situations like this.”