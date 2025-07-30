Kai Jones makes an impact as mentor at survival week start

By JONATHAN BURROWS

THIS past Monday at the A.F. Adderley Junior High School Gymnasium was the official start of the much-anticipated Survival Week 2025.

A signature initiative under the Mirror Mirror Mentorship, Sports, Arts and Technology programme, it is designed to empower young boys from the Ranfurly Homes for Children and Elizabeth Estates Children’s Home. This year’s Survival Week kicked off with the presence of a Bahamian NBA player from the Dallas Mavericks - our very own Kai Jones - who has returned home to offer his assistance as a mentor in the Mirror Mirror programme.

One of the camp’s co-founders, Christian Maynard, expressed what the initiative is really about, and also the importance of having a person like Kai Jones as a mentor on board with the initiative. “This camp is about building hope in young men… they go through a lot, and we don’t realize what they are going through mentally and physically, so this camp is about bringing the whole boy out and teaching them how to think mentally and how to be a man,” said Maynard. “This is just a tremendous opportunity for us and for the boys to have Bahamian NBA stars give back to our Bahamian boys… this is important because a lot of people have to pay for this experience, it’s free with our camp… Kai Jones, Buddy Heild, we take our hats off to them, and this is so important because when I was growing up, even though we didn’t have NBA stars, we had people who poured into us, and through sports, you can do anything… In sports, you learn discipline, and that’s the one that we lack,” he added.

One of the other mentors of the camp, Jaydian Miller, also expressed what Kai brings to the camp in regards to the campers.

“Just to meet Kai, and him being here in the flesh…not just saying that he is coming, he is here physically working with these young men, going through drills on the court, encouraging them, motivating them, letting them know to don’t take their skills for granted and push yourself everyday and work hard and you will achieve your goal. To have him here, coming from the US to be here, was very inspiring and encouraging.”

Jones, best known for his athleticism and energy in the NBA, is lending his voice and mentorship to a cause much bigger than the game of basketball. Representing the Bahamas at the highest level of basketball, Jones has been a symbol of discipline and perseverance for young Bahamians.

“I’m so proud of these awesome young men deciding to take their lives to the next level, and we were just so grateful for them… We have so many young people who are falling through the cracks by getting involved in criminal activity, but this event and this camp are changing lives, and I’m happy to be a part of it,” said camp mentor Jaydian Miller.

Survival Week 2025 is anticipated to be more than just a camping experience. It is part of a broader Mirror Mirror Programme, a therapeutic, mentor-based initiative aimed towards boys aged 11 to 17 at risk for behavioral challenges. Through arts, sports, and structured group sessions, Mirror Mirror addressed deep-rooted issues such as emotional regulation, anger management, and moral development.

Jones’s involvement brings a heroic yet humble energy to the program, having completed his third year competing at the highest level in the NBA alongside his prolific high school and college career, his story resonates. It’s one of defying odds, transforming from a boy with dreams to a man making a difference.

As Survival Week 2025 continues, the impact of Jones’ mentorship is already evident. For these young boys, Kai is not just a local hero or NBA player but proof that resilience, character, discipline, and community can take you anywhere.