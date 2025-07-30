Kids ‘abused’ at Rangers camp

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune News Editor

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

POLICE are investigating allegations that children in the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) Rangers programme were abused during a summer camp in Eleuthera, claims that include beatings, being forced to drink toilet water, and sexually inappropriate behaviour by an officer.

Commodore Floyd Moxey told The Tribune yesterday that the RBDF launched an internal investigation after a parent filed a complaint, prompting the deployment of the Defence Force’s intelligence team to Freeport, where the parent lives.

“The matter is with the police now,” he said.

He said a marine was confined to base for eight days during the RBDF’s initial inquiry but has since been released, as the police investigation is still ongoing.

“Our defence summary jurisdiction tells us that we can hold them for eight days,” he said. “That eight days expired basically today.”

A board of inquiry has also been convened to review what took place during the June 30 to July 19 camp, and whether structural or procedural changes are necessary. Commodore Moxey said the Defence Force has held at least one Zoom call with concerned parents and plans to meet with them again.

One mother, who spoke anonymously to The Tribune, said her 16-year-old son returned from the camp deeply shaken, describing it as “horrible” and “literally like a prison”.

She said he alleged that Rangers were beaten in their sleep, woken up in the early hours to perform strenuous exercises under threat of violence, and that some were forced to drink toilet water. While her son was not among those who drank the water, he was reportedly ordered to strip their bedding.

“When he told me that, I exploded,” she said. “You know what toilet water is? You know how much diseases you could get from toilet water? So that right there set me off.”

She claimed the boys who drank the water became sick and were quarantined.

Even more disturbing, she said her son claimed an officer simulated a sexual act on two boys and called for a boy to expose himself and masturbate in front of others. She said, according to her son, the boys were forced to watch the boy perform the sex act.

She described her son as usually quiet and resilient, but visibly upset by what he experienced. He has since quit the programme and said he no longer wants to pursue a career in the military.

The mother said she paid $1,000 for her son to attend the camp and expected the programme to instill discipline and character, not leave her child traumatised.

“I’m pissed,” she said. “We had to pay $1,000 for our kids to go on that trip, to be abused, to experience those types of things, to get beat up. It’s not good for the kids.”

She called for stronger accountability and strict rules to govern future camps.

She said her son has repeatedly asked whether action is being taken and wants to see real consequences for those responsible.

“Discipline the person responsible. Don’t let it sleep under the rug,” she said. “Don’t move them to another department and forget about it.”

She also called for the government to offer mental health support to the children, saying they are likely traumatised by what they endured.

Commodore Moxey said the RBDF is taking the matter seriously and reviewing how the Rangers programme operates.

“I am reviewing the Rangers manual, how things operate during these camps,” he said. “And if we feel that there are things that need to be changed, then we will definitely do that.”

In a statement posted to Facebook last night, the Defence Force said a marine had been removed from active duties pend- ing the outcome of the investigations.

“A thorough investigation has been initiated,” the statement said. “In addition to this, a police investigation has been launched and the Commander Defence Force has convened a board of inquiry to determine what, if any, impropriety occurred.”

“The RBDF is committed to ensuring appropriate processes are followed and remains committed to upholding accountability.”

• Contact the Tribune news room if you know more about this story. Email: newsroom@tribunemedia.net or call: 242-502-2350.