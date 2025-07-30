Man charged with injuring wife during dispute

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was granted bail yesterday after being accused of seriously injuring his wife during a domestic dispute, despite her attempt to have the charge withdrawn.

Curt Thompson, 57, appeared before Senior Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux, charged with causing grievous harm.

He is accused of hitting Gerida Thompson in the head and biting her on the chest during an argument at their residence on July 12. Mrs Thompson reportedly sustained a lump on her head following the incident.

Mr Thompson pleaded not guilty.

Although the complainant sought to have the charges dropped, the court ruled that the matter would proceed.

Bail was set at $5,000 with one or two sureties. The trial is scheduled to begin on October 13.

Inspector Wilkinson served as the prosecutor.