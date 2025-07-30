Plans for weekend of celebration to mark Freeport High’s 60th anniversary

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE Alumni Association of Freeport High School is preparing to mark its 60th anniversary with a weekend of celebration, culture, and remembrance that will bring together six generations of Warriors.

Now known as Bishop Michael Eldon School, the institution first opened its doors on September 3, 1965, with 91 students, ten teachers, and four levels of classrooms. Maurice Lord served as the founding principal, and the school’s first graduating class in 1966 included just six students, laying the foundation for a legacy that spans decades.

The festivities begin on Thursday, with a grand kickoff at Taino Beach during the final night of the Goombay Summer Festival.

David Wallace, long-time president of the Alumni Association, said this will be his final time leading the anniversary activities. He described the milestone as a moment to honour the school’s history, reconnect graduates, and remember those who have passed.

Past anniversaries have drawn large turnouts: more than 900 alumni gathered in 1991 for the 25th, and over 800 in 2015 for the 50th. Mr Wallace expects an even greater turnout this year as alumni travel from across The Bahamas, the US, and beyond. Among those returning are notable graduates Patty Pratt and Dr Kevin King.