Rahming defends against criticism that govt is hiring journalists to weaken media

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

FACING criticism that the Davis administration has weakened the media industry by hiring many reporters, director of communications Latrae Rahming is defending the practice, saying many of those recruited were already at the height of their journalism careers and looking for a change.

Mr Rahming said the idea that the administration is trying to destabilise the fourth estate has followed the government since taking office in 2021. But in his view, the real issue was the government’s reliance on outsourced communications.

Speaking Monday on Guardian Radio’s Z Live: Off The Record, hosted by former FNM minister Zhivargo Laing, Mr Rahming said the decision to bring journalists into government roles was influenced in part by practices he observed in the United Kingdom.

“A number of persons who were journalists at the time had reached the peak of their careers. They were tired of being in journalism. I invited them onto what I believe was changing the way the government was communicating,” Mr Rahming said.

“Those persons were seeking opportunity. I mean, some of them had reached a part of their career where they were serving in journalism for about 15 years, and didn’t see any upward mobility in their own station.”

He argued that the exit of veteran journalists created room for a younger generation in the field, citing Jose Etienne, Devonte Hanna, and Jade Russell as examples of new voices stepping forward.

While Mr Laing said he does not believe the government is actively trying to destabilise the media, he acknowledged its staffing decisions have had an effect. He also took issue with Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis’s recent posture toward the press.

He referenced a recent instance where Mr Davis wrongly accused the Nassau Guardian of misreporting the Ministry of Finance’s April 2025 fiscal update. The article, penned by executive editor Candia Dames, laid out official figures but drew a public rebuke from the prime minister.

“Whether he is interested in destabilising media or not, some of his postures is regrettable,” Mr Laing said.

He added that while Mr Davis has mostly conducted himself professionally during his term, the swipe at Ms Dames felt out of character. Mr Laing clarified that although he has never accused the prime minister of attacking the press, others have drawn that conclusion from his actions.

Mr Laing also criticised Mr Rahming for recently filing a complaint with the Utilities Regulation and Competition Authority (URCA). In a letter to URCA CEO Carlton Smith, Mr Rahming asked for a review of whether Guardian Radio had violated URCA’s Code of Practice.

The complaint reportedly followed Mr Rahming learning that Earl Thompson, a public relations representative for the Free National Movement, had appeared as a guest host on Off the Record and also on Talking Heads with Naughty.