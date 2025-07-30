Sands: COI leader’s rejected court appeal ‘speaks to his character’

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

FNM chairman Dr Duane Sands says the Bahamian public must weigh Lincoln Bain’s “character” after the Privy Council rejected his final appeal in a civil case, cementing a judgment that he owes $64,000 to an investor.

“Mr Bain has been found wanting,” Dr Sands told The Tribune. “That speaks to his character. The Bahamian public should consider character in their determination of who is a fit and proper leader for this country.”

The UK-based court’s decision brings an end to legal efforts by Mr Bain and his company, Bani Shoe Warehouse, to overturn a ruling that he repay $64,000 to investor Zinnia Rolle.

The case dates back to 2010 and involved two agreements, one in which Mr Bain allegedly received $40,000 to hold in trust with annual interest payments, and another for merchandise supplied to Bani Shoe Warehouse in exchange for a profit-sharing arrangement. Ms Rolle claimed she never received the money owed under either deal.

Mr Bain denied the allegations, asserting his signature had been forged. A co-defendant, Keno Symonette, claimed he had signed Mr Bain’s name at Ms Rolle’s request, but the Supreme Court rejected their account and sided with Ms Rolle. The Court of Appeal later upheld the ruling and dismissed arguments about procedural delay, calling the four-year wait between trial and judgment “a blight on the administration of justice” but not grounds to overturn the verdict.

Mr Bain’s final attempt to challenge the ruling was refused by the Privy Council last week.

“The courts have spoken. The person in question will be paid. We’ll just pay it an that’s it,” Mr Bain told The Tribune.

Under Article 48 of the Bahamian Constitution, someone declared bankrupt or unable to satisfy a judgment debt may be disqualified from serving in Parliament. Dr Sands noted that Mr Bain’s financial disclosures during the West Grand Bahama and Bimini by-election should come under scrutiny if the debt is not repaid promptly.

He also warned that non-payment could trigger legal disqualification from office.

“This is not a matter that can simply be ignored. There are real implications,” he said.