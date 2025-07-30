Wife of man in suspected suicide testifies family searched for him for two days

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

THE wife of Evan Fox told a Coroner’s Court yesterday that his family searched for the man for two days before his body was discovered, as the inquest into the 33-year-old’s suspected suicide began.

Jasmine Fox gave evidence before Coroner Kara Turnquest-Deveaux, recounting the events leading up to the discovery of her husband’s body in a bushy area off Frank Watson Boulevard on April 29, 2024.

Mr Fox had been reported missing two days earlier. His decomposing body was found alongside his blue Dodge Ram truck, with a shotgun nearby.

Mrs Fox said the last time she saw her husband was on the morning of April 26 at their home. Concerned that she had not heard from him in 24 hours, she reported him missing on April 27.

On April 28, she said family members searched for him in western New Providence. That same day, police deployed drones and K-9 units to assist in the search.

By April 29, the family was alerted that his body had been found.

Sergeant 2835 Deveaux of the K-9 Unit testified that a police dog named Spartacus showed signs suggesting more than one person may have been in the vicinity where Mr Fox’s body was discovered. However, no other person was found at the scene.

Police Constable Michael Dorsett read Corporal Pratt’s drone report into evidence, saying that at 10am on April 29, authorities were notified of the missing person and began an aerial search in the Clifton Pier and Coral Harbour Road areas. The drone later located Mr Fox’s vehicle off a dirt road near Frank Watson Boulevard.

Aerial drone footage was played in court.

Detective Constable Lameiko Bell testified that on May 2, he attended the Princess Margaret Hospital morgue, where pathologist Dr Caryn Sands informed him that Mr Fox had sustained gunshot wounds to the chest and back. Constable Bell collected the post-mortem kit, which included blood samples, three shotgun pellets, and one shotgun shell.

Photographs of Mr Fox’s body in the morgue were shown in court in the presence of his family.

DC Bell confirmed that the shotgun was found near the body.

When jurors asked about entry and exit wounds, Coroner Turnquest-Deveaux advised that such questions should be directed to Dr Sands when she takes the stand.

Angelo Whitfield is serving as the evidence marshal in the case.