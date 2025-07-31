$56m deal signed for San Salvador roadworks and marina redevelopment

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

THE government has signed a $52.6m contract for the redevelopment of the road network in Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis’ San Salvador constituency - along with the expansion of its marina.

The contract, signed yesterday with GDA Paving and Construction, includes the paving of 40 miles of road, including key routes to the capital, Cockburn Town, the installation of pedestrian sidewalks, and the repair of damaged seawalls.

The marina upgrade will address chronic issues that have restricted commercial and transport activity for years. According to GDA officials, the government-owned marina is currently too shallow to accommodate vessels outside of high tide and has only two docking points. This has disrupted everything from cargo deliveries to storm-related evacuations.

The upgrade will include dredging the basin, widening the entrance, and installing cleats around the perimeter to accommodate larger vessels and improve overall access. While officials could not yet project expected revenue, they emphasised the marina’s potential to support tourism, marine logistics, and local commerce.

The project is expected to create 40 to 60 jobs, with 96 percent of the labour force expected to be Bahamian. Construction is set to begin in the coming weeks and is scheduled to last 18 months.

Minister of Works Clay Sweeting said the development marks the most significant infrastructure upgrade for San Salvador in decades. He said improvements to the Cockburn Town dock, used for mail boats and cargo deliveries, will increase reliability and efficiency for businesses and residents alike.

“These upgrades mean that residents will have more reliable mail boat service,” Mr Sweeting said. “Businesses will benefit from improved logistics, and tourism operators will have a more efficient location to leave and gather from.”

Prime Minister Davis, who is also the island’s MP, said the project fulfils long-standing promises to the community.

“San Salvador has had to endure crumbling, sand-sealed roads and a marina too shallow for consistent service — but that’s about to change,” Mr Davis said. “Let me just say, San Salvador, you have been very patient with me, and I am grateful — but now, your time is now.”

Rennard Storr, chief councillor for San Salvador, called the signing “a blessing” and said it will lay the groundwork for future investment and development.