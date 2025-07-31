Accused cries at ‘not guilty’ verdict in underage sex case

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

Dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A 35-year-old Abaco man accused of having unlawful sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old girl became visibly emotional on Thursday after a Supreme Court jury found him not guilty.

Moments after the verdicts were read, Jeffrey Grant, tears in his eyes, dropped to his knees in the courtroom, raised his hands toward the ceiling, and, facing the jury, shouted: “Father, only you! Father, you Lord Jesus!”

Justice Petra Hanna-Adderley told Grant that he is acquitted of the charges and free to leave. He rose to his feet, shouted “Glory, glory!” and walked out of the courtroom, embracing a woman who had been attending the trial.

The jury returned with its verdicts at approximately 2.48 p.m., following two hours of deliberation. On the charge of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, the jury found Grant not guilty by a vote of 8–1, and not guilty by a 6–3 vote on the charge of possession of child pornography.

When asked how he felt after being acquitted of the charges, Mr. Grant told The Tribune: “God is good. I didn’t do it, you understand? I really didn’t.”

Mr Grant, who had travelled to Grand Bahama for the trial, said he now just wants to return home and get back to his life.

During the trial, he exercised his right to remain silent and did not call any witnesses in his defence.

The prosecution alleged that Grant had unlawful sex with a 13-year-old girl on three separate occasions and that he had nude photos of her. The incidents were alleged to have occurred between April 2022 and July 2022, in Abaco.

In her summation on Wednesday, Justice Adderley cautioned the jury that it is dangerous to convict based solely on the virtual complainant’s testimony unless it is corroborated. However, she noted that not all evidence requires corroboration.

The judge reminded the jury that sexual acts typically occur in private settings, away from public view. In this case, the complainant had taken videos and photographs in her home and sent them to the accused. These alleged acts took place in her bedroom when no one else was present.

“If you are sure the child is telling the truth, you may convict the accused,” she told jurors. “But if you don’t believe she is telling the truth, then you must acquit. Her evidence must be credible.”

During the trial, the virtual complainant testified that she had sex with the accused, sent messages, videos and nude photographs of herself to him via WhatsApp to his cellular phone. She claimed that the defendant also exchanged nude photos of himself with her. She did not tell her parents because she was afraid.

Pleased with the outcome of the trial, Brian Hanna said his client had consistently maintained his innocence.

“He always indicated that he was not guilty of the charges and tried to explain that to the police on several occasions, but they wouldn’t listen,” he said. “He attempted to provide them with evidence to refute what the complainant was saying, but no effort was made to assist him in his defence. I believe they rushed to charge him and bring the matter before the court without conducting a proper investigation.”