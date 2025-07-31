Bills tabled ‘put public health at the centre of our national policy’

By LEANDRA ROLLE

A SWEEPING package of health-related bills aimed at strengthening the nation’s healthcare system, expanding access, and modernising service delivery was debated in Parliament yesterday, drawing praise and criticism.

The legislative agenda, heralded by Health and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville as a “comprehensive reform package”, includes five key bills: the National Health Insurance Bill, 2025; the National Health Insurance (Specified Chronic Diseases) (Prescription Drug Fund) Bill, 2025; the Health Promotion and Wellness Bill, 2025; the Dental Professions Bill, 2025; and the Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

At the heart of the new National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill is the introduction of the Standard Health Benefit (SHB), a baseline package of primary care services for the roughly 161,000 registered beneficiaries.

These benefits cover maternal and pediatric services, diagnostics, cancer screening, health education, and wellness promotion.

“This bill addresses the shortcomings of the past and places public health at the centre of our national policy,” Dr Darville said, describing the legislation as pivotal to building a more equitable healthcare system.

However, East Grand Bahama MP Kwasi Thompson criticised the legislation for not going far enough, particularly in addressing cancer, one of the country’s most pressing health threats. He slammed the absence of a comprehensive high-cost care programme in the NHI reforms.

“Cancer is a leading cause of catastrophic health expenditure in The Bahamas,” Mr Thompson said. “If this bill is truly about financial protection and equity, then cancer treatment must be included — clearly, explicitly, and boldly.”

Mr Thompson also cautioned that expanding the NHI scheme without resolving ongoing administrative delays, such as late payments to participating doctors, could erode public trust and effectiveness.

“The government is already behind. It cannot afford to fall further,” he warned. “This issue must be fixed, and it must be fixed now.”

Turning to the Health Promotion and Wellness Bill, which proposes taxes on unhealthy products and tighter food regulations, Mr Thompson questioned its necessity, calling it “heavy on aspiration but light on enforcement.” He argued that existing laws already provide enough authority for wellness initiatives.

“There are no mandates, no penalties, and no bans. Where is the regulatory teeth to compel real change?” he asked, suggesting practical reforms such as removing soda-filled vending machines from public hospitals.

Despite the pushback, Dr Darville defended the legislation as a progressive step in overhauling healthcare delivery. “We are not merely fixing what’s broken — we are rebuilding the system so that it works for everyone,” he said.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis echoed this sentiment, calling the reforms a cornerstone of his administration’s vision to transform Bahamian society. “We are shifting healthcare from privilege to right, from reactive to preventative, from crisis-driven to wellness-focused,” he said.

