Immigration commission report ‘not handed to me yet,’ says Davis

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said yesterday he has not yet received the long-anticipated report from the Immigration Commission –– despite the government previously saying it was completed and ready for his review.

“They have not handed it on to me yet,” Mr Davis told The Tribune when asked for an update. “I know that they’re still working on it, but we have been addressing a lot of the issues that were plaguing that department.”

The commission was established in October 2023 following leaked documents that raised concerns about discretionary immigration approvals and alleged political interference by then-Minister Keith Bell.

The controversy triggered widespread public criticism and called into question the transparency and integrity of immigration practices.

The Davis administration pledged that the commission would play a key role in overhauling immigration policy, reviewing the department’s operations, and restoring public trust.

Since its launch, however, the government has provided little detail about the commission’s internal work. In June, press secretary Keishla Adderley told reporters the commission had completed a “comprehensive review” of immigration operations in both New Providence and the Family Islands and that its findings would soon be submitted to the prime minister, followed by public consultations.

But asked yesterday about the report’s current status, Mr Davis offered no timeline. “We will work to see how soon we can get it,” he said.

He added that, in the meantime, his administration has taken steps to improve staff morale and performance within the Department of Immigration, including promotions and succession planning.

“For many years, a number of persons had not been promoted or otherwise compensated for what they believed they were doing,” he said. “And in addition, we have set in place a succession planning to ensure that there’s upward mobility for those immigration officers that show promise.”