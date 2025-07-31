Oldtimers Softball All-Star Classic set for this weekend

THE New Providence Oldtimers Softball Association is scheduled to open its 2025 season this weekend with its All-Star Classic in the Archdeacon William Thompson Softball Park at the Southern Recreational Grounds.

The classic, scheduled to be held on Saturday, beginning at 1pm and Sunday, starting at 2pm, will be held in honour of former players John ‘Brother John’ Williams and Rev. Dencil Clarke.

On Saturday, the official opening ceremonies will take place, concluding with the Dencil Clarke Juniors 49-and-under versus the Brother John Williams Seniors 50-and-over.

Then on Sunday at 2pm, there will be the fastest player and strongest arm competition.

At 3pm, the Brother John Seniors 50-and-over will play the Dencil Clarke Juniors 49-and-and-under.

Here’s a list of the players selected to participate:

John Williams All-Stars, managed by Sandy Morley of Da Boyz and coached by Roberts Cox, Divers and Peter Rahming, Corner Boyz.Pitchers - Val Mu7nroe (Rebels) and Andrick John (Masqueraiders).

Catchers - Kevin Hinsey (Pokers) and Greg Smith (Divers).

First base - Raymond Rolle (Rebels) and Michel Saunders (Vipers).

Second base - William Delancy (Masqueraders) and R=ivardo Major (Rebels).

Third base - Marvin Wood (Da Boyz) and Balton Daxon (Pokers).

Shortstop - David Gardiner (KC Construction) and Ron Demeritte (Pokers).

Left field - Warfield Bain (KC Construction) and Garvin Williams (Divers).

Center field - Garfield Bethel (Da Boyz) and Gerrino Saunders (Rebels).

Right field - Christipher Turnquest (Divers) and Simeon Dean (KC Construction).

Utility players - Nkomo Ferguson (Corner Boyz), Carvin Cummings (Masquraiders), Mivhael Smith (KC Construction) and Stephen Brown (Da Boyz).

Dencil Clarke All-Stars, managed by Gary Johnson (Masquraiders) and coached by Clelia Armbrister (KC Construction) and Stephen Sands (Poker).

Pitchers - Moses Johnson (Divers) and Vernon Bowles (KC Construction).

Catchers - John Lockhart *(Corner Boyz) and Everette Neely (Rebels).

First base - Philip Culmer (Masquaraiders) and Benson Young (Pokers).

Second base - Teran Wood (Da Boyz) and Stephen Beneby (Vipers).

Third base - Arthur Hamiltopn (Masquraiders) and Demot Charlow (KC Construction).

Shortstop - Brandon Major (Rebels) and Amngelo Dillet (KC Construction).

Left field - Kevin Smith (KC Construction) and Wayne Farquharson (Drifters).

Center field - Sherman Ferguson (Rebels) and Patrick Lockhart (Divers).

Right field - Jamaal Ferguson (Masquraiders) and Jamaal Johnson (Corner Boyz).

Utility players - Charles Rolle (Da Boyz), Marcantel Pratt (KC Construction), Shawn Culmer (Pokers) and Audrial Farquharson (Masraiders).