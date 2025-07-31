Rashawn produces another hole-in-one

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

Rashawn Hanna produced the second hole-in-one shot on the same hole for Team Bahamas to highlight day two of competition at the 37th Caribbean Amateur Junior Golf Championships.

Hanna’s shot came on the eighth hole at the Grande Reserve Golf Course in Puerto Rico. It follows the first hole-in-one by Maximilian Landry on day one on Tuesday on the eighth hole as well.

Both Hanna and Landry are representing The Bahamas in the boys’ 15-and-under division where they are combining their efforts for fifth place after their back-to-back hole-in-one shots.

Bahamas head coach Richard Gibson Sr said it was a beautiful day with all of the golfers performing very well.

The Bahamas remains in third place with 79 points for the Hank James Team Trophy.

Puerto Rico has extended their lead in the front of the pack with 109 points, while the Dominican Republic is sitting in second place with 86 with one more day of competition to be completed today.

“Each team member was much better than they played on day one,” Gibson said. “We are still in good spirits and we believe that we can move up into second place before the tournament is over.

“Also, we feel we should be able to win one or two categories, so we are happy about that. With Rashad coming through with the second hole-in-one on the same hole as Max did it on day one, the team is feeding off their performances.”

• Here’s how they performed on day two:

Girls’ 11-13 division

Team Bahamas shot a +13 to add to their +18 from day one or a two-day total of +31 to sit in fourth place. Trinidad & Tobago is leading with +9. Kayleigh Rolle leads the Bahamas with a total of 175 for sixth place. She shot 85 (42-43) yesterday to add to her 90m (45-45) on day one. Ra’Annah Hanna is in 10th place with 220. She shot 111 (55-56)n yesterday after shooting 109 (56-53) on day one.

Darina Betschrt of Bermuda tops the list with 139.

After sitting in a two-way tie for first place on day one t +1, Team Bahamas; +4 dropped them into second place with +5. Puwrto Rico had a -1 to take sole possession of first place with an even score.

Madison Carroll is still holding onto second place for the Bahamas with 149. She shot 76 (37-39) yesterday after shooting 73 (35-38) on day one. Haley Hall is fifth with 156. Her score yesterday was 78 (38-40) which she added to her 78 (39-39) on day one.

Amelia Santiago of Puerto Rico tops the list with 146.

And in the girls 18-and-under, Team Bahamas added a +8 to their first day tally of +10 for a total of +18 for fourth place. Puerto Rico is out front with +10.

Chemari Pratt is now in sixth place for the Bahamas with 162. Her score of 80 (39-41) was added to her opening round of 82 (42-40). Team mate Anissa Robinson is in eighth place with 169 with 81 (42-39) on yesterday and 88 (43-45) on day one.

Ava Seavedra of Puerto Rico holds the lead with 154.

On the boys’ side, Team Bahamas had a +8 today to go along with their +7 on day for their total of +15 for fourth place in th3ev 1-13 category. Puerto Rico is even for the lead.

William West shot 80 (40-40) to go along with his opening day of 79 (39-40) for a total of 159 to lead the Bahamas in seventh place. His team-mate Nai Kai Wilson shot 82 (41-41) to add to his opening day of 89 (44-45) for his total of 171 for 12th place.

Trebor Melendez of Puerto Rico leads with a total of 144 (73-71).

The boys 15-and-under division has Team Bahamas still in fifth place with +45. They shot a +18 to go with their first day of +28. Puerto Rico again leads the way with +10.

Landry, coming off his big day on day one for the Bahamas with his hole-and-one and 81 (40-41) score, posted a 83 (45/38) for a total of 164 for eighth place. Hanna, in getting his spotlight today, had a 79 (37-45) to add to his day one score of 91 (48-43) for a total of 170 for 11th place.

Fernando Leduc of Puerto Rico is out front with 147.

And in the boys 8-and-under division, Team Bahamas moved up slightly in third place after they shot a +9 to add to their +12 for a total of +21. Puerto Rico holds the lead here as well with -3.

Aidan Gorospe leads the Bahamas with his total of 152 for 10th place. He shot a 76 (37-39) yesterday to add to his opening day of 76 (38-38). Kerrington Rolle is 14th with 157. He shot 77 (35-42) yesterday along with his 80 (41-39) on day one.

As they head into the final day of competition. today, Gibson Sr said Team Bahamas just needs to stay focused and they will be able to put themselves in a position to secure some of the hardware that will be presented to the divisional and individual winners.

The team, managed by Lisa Gorospe, is scheduled to return home on Friday.