‘RBDF not offered complimentary Starlink service in SpaceX deal’

NATIONAL Security Minister Wayne Munroe says the government pays more than $1m annually for Starlink satellite internet services used across law enforcement and security agencies, contradicting a recent international news report suggesting the services may have been provided free of charge as part of an agreement to allow SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket boosters to land in the country.

Mr Munroe said the Ministry of National Security manages Starlink subscriptions for the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, police, immigration, customs, and corrections. He said the latest renewal request showed a quarterly bill of around $200,000.

“All of the patrol crafts have Starlink,” he said. “We recently got four SAFE Boats, fast interceptor boats. They’re to be outfitted as well. They are also used, I understand, at the Academy as well.”

He said to his knowledge, the government was not offered complimentary Starlink access.

“As far as I am aware, if they provided it free, then we need to see why we are paying another subscription,” he said. “Because we’re paying another subscription. And for everyone, I believe it totals over a million dollars.”

The only payment SpaceX made to The Bahamas, Mr Munroe said, was to reimburse logistical costs related to a Falcon rocket landing off the coast. The company needed a 30-metre vessel and support craft; he said the government calculated the manpower, fuel, and food costs and was compensated accordingly but did not reveal the amount.

