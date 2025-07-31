‘RBDF not offered complimentary Starlink service in SpaceX deal’

By KEILE CAMPBELL
Tribune Staff Reporter
kcampbell@tribunemedia.net
NATIONAL Security Minister Wayne Munroe says the government pays more than $1m annually for Starlink satellite internet services used across law enforcement and security agencies, contradicting a recent international news report suggesting the services may have been provided free of charge as part of an agreement to allow SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket boosters to land in the country.
Mr Munroe said the Ministry of National Security manages Starlink subscriptions for the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, police, immigration, customs, and corrections. He said the latest renewal request showed a quarterly bill of around $200,000.
“All of the patrol crafts have Starlink,” he said. “We recently got four SAFE Boats, fast interceptor boats. They’re to be outfitted as well. They are also used, I understand, at the Academy as well.”
He said to his knowledge, the government was not offered complimentary Starlink access.
“As far as I am aware, if they provided it free, then we need to see why we are paying another subscription,” he said. “Because we’re paying another subscription. And for everyone, I believe it totals over a million dollars.”
The only payment SpaceX made to The Bahamas, Mr Munroe said, was to reimburse logistical costs related to a Falcon rocket landing off the coast. The company needed a 30-metre vessel and support craft; he said the government calculated the manpower, fuel, and food costs and was compensated accordingly but did not reveal the amount.
His comments follow Reuters’ scrutiny of the country’s arrangement with SpaceX.
Comments
ExposedU2C 9 hours, 56 minutes ago
LIAR!
wngriff 6 hours, 37 minutes ago
Why Starlink? Paying all that money to a non Bahamian company, which could have gone to Bahamian the entities AlivFibr, which is 100% Bahamian owned, which in turn would benefit the Bahamian economy. A lot of Bahamians talk about and switching to Starlink, they don't realize that it will negatively affect AlivFibr and the Bahamian economy, benefiting Elon Musk.
ThisIsOurs 4 hours, 2 minutes ago
"The only payment SpaceX made to The Bahamas, Mr Munroe said, was to reimburse logistical costs related to a Falcon rocket landing off the coast"
It's possible the statement should be corrected to "the only payment that we know about"
Who is the high ranking politician making deals with Colombian cocaine traffickers to facilitate passage of cocaine shipments through any Bahamian airport facility? Who is the Ministerof Aviation? I believe it is in their interest to find this alledged (according to the senior police officer Curtis in charge of all airports) nation traitor.
Wasnt some legislation proposed to allow the Ministry of Tourism to "accept gifts"? Such a weird ammendment. No definition on size of gift or who the ultimate beneficiary would be. You know sometimes the official in charge gets to keep gifts when they leave office. I believe the Minister of Tourism proposed this adjustment, perhaps he should have a conversation with the minister of Aviation and find out who was negotiating with SpaceX.
