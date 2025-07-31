Rescue efforts underway after plane makes emergency landing in Abaco





Authorities are working to rescue a pilot who had to make an emergency landing in a marshy area west of Treasure Cay this morning.

According to the Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority (AAIA), the Piper PA32 aircraft, bearing U.S. registration N68BT, departed from Leonard Thompson International Airport in Marsh Harbour with one person on board.

Shortly after takeoff, the aircraft reportedly experienced difficulties, prompting the pilot to bring the plane down in a remote marshland.

The pilot, who was the only occupant, contacted emergency personnel following the landing and recovery efforts were launched by the Royal Bahamas Police Force and the Royal Bahamas Defence Force.

The AAIA said investigations into the incident are ongoing.



