Body cams soon to be worn by prison officers after recent abuse claims

By JADE RUSSELL
Tribune Staff Reporter
jrussell@tribunmedia.net
AMID ongoing allegations of abuse at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services, Prison Commissioner Doan Cleare says officers will soon begin wearing body cameras, a move he hopes will reduce legal claims against the government.
The initiative comes as part of broader security upgrades outlined in the 2025/2026 Budget Communication. Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis announced plans to procure body cameras, improve surveillance systems, strengthen perimeter security, and curb unauthorised deliveries to the facility.
So far, the prison has received ten body cameras, according to Mr Cleare. He said the equipment will be assigned to officers working in high-risk areas, including the cell extraction unit, the exercise yard, and court escorts.
“We’re going to put them in bodycams to lessen persons suing the government of the Bahamas at the Department of Corrections,” he said.
The decision follows a wave of disturbing complaints from inmates over the years.
In 2022, BDOCS’ Internal Affairs Unit investigated 56 misconduct complaints involving prison officers. Nearly 80 percent of those cases resulted in disciplinary action. Four complaints were related to inmate brutality. Two led to charges. The unit also looked into three allegations of trafficking; two resulted in disciplinary measures.
In March, Human Rights Bahamas called on the Parliamentary Human Rights Committee to confront issues of police brutality, arbitrary detentions, and poor prison conditions.
Comments
bogart 10 hours, 27 minutes ago
"In 2022, BDOCS’ Internal Affairs Unit investigated 56 misconduct complaints involving prison officers. Nearly 80 percent of those cases resulted in disciplinary action. Four complaints were related to inmate brutality. Two led to charges. The unit also looked into three allegations of trafficking; two resulted in disciplinary measures."
"In 2022, BDOCS’ Internal Affairs Unit investigated 56 misconduct complaints involving prison officers.
So what brutality happened in 2023 ---2024 --- 2025 to prisoners????
Something isn't right on those legal educated minds are getting world renowned highly prestigious awards ----- nominated by local officials ----- while this horrible tortuous ppain and suffering is being inflicted to these Fox Hill Prison prisoners AND on a constant nonstop basis prisoners are being taken to the Fox Hill Prison and many hundreds of accused offenders are on the non prison areas on dis 7 x 21 mile island with ankle bracelets and many also wind up in hostile/crime retaliatory incidence amid innocent bystanders.
Sign in to comment
OpenID