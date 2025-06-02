Caribbean Women in Leadership honour eight Bahamians for their contributions to country and female leaders

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

Eight pioneering Bahamian women were honoured at Government House for their contributions to national development and for laying the groundwork for future generations of female leaders.

Governor General Dame Cynthia “Mother” Pratt, Dame Ivy Dumont, former Chief Justice Dame Joan Sawyer, Dame Marguerite Pindling, Dame Alberta Isaacs, Dame Doris Johnson, and Dame Anita Allen were celebrated in a special tribute organised by the Caribbean Women in Leadership (CIWiL) Bahamas National Chapter.

The ceremony marked CIWiL’s fifth anniversary under the theme, “Building On A Firm Foundation: A Tribute to The Dames.”

Robyn Lynes, chair of CIWiL Bahamas, emphasised the organisation’s mission to promote female leadership across all sectors.

“We are fixated on this notion that women ought not beg for a seat at the table. It is our right and our entitled, particularly if we want to see nations progress,” she said.

“That is the goal, and that is the objective of Caribbean Women in Leadership — and to really anchor the celebration of our fifth anniversary, we thought it fitting to honour pioneering women, such as our dames, who have in many ways paved the way in so many respects. These women did the heavy lifting and the hard work so that we don’t have to.”

Former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham underscored the importance of the tribute and acknowledged the significant achievements of each honoree. He also addressed ongoing gender disparities in Bahamian society, while recognising women’s growing influence.

“I want to thank you and this organisation for the part you are playing in this regard and urge you to use your massive power to cause men in this society to accept reality. You are equal to men. You have all the power,” he said.

“You have more votes than men. The majority of voters in this country are female. The best educated people in society are female. The power’s in your hands — do something to help yourself.”

Former Prime Minister Perry Christie also spoke, noting his personal connection with each of the honorees, both living and deceased. He commended their legacy and acknowledged the often-overlooked contributions of Bahamian women.

Addressing the Organization of American States’ call for legislated gender quotas in Parliament, Mr Christie offered a different perspective.

“They’ve been arguing time after time after time for there to be legislated a certain amount of seats in the Parliament of women and I’ve argued against that for one reason — that every time I speak at a university graduation, a huge percentage of the class are women,” he said.

“Throughout the region, women are now becoming the dominant part of the workforce. Women are excelling in every area of the profession and it’s only a matter of time before they start putting in legislation to protect men.”

He concluded with words of encouragement: “Ladies, that is my way of ending — by way of encouragement — that more and more women are taking it upon themselves to recognise that a country would be better run and best run if women are involved at the highest level.”