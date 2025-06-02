Lundy expects Abaco storm shelter to be ready July 1

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

WITH forecasters warning of an intense hurricane season ahead, the government expects the long delayed shelter in Marsh Harbour to be ready by July 1.

Minister of State for Disaster Risk Leon Lundy gave the timeline yesterday, saying the Abaco-based facility has cleared all Ministry of Works inspections. Built to withstand winds over 200 miles per hour, the shelter will also function as a community centre.

“It is more than a shelter. It is also a community centre, a space for both safety and togetherness, even in the most challenging of times,” Mr Lundy said.

The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season is expected to bring 17 named storms, nine hurricanes, and four major systems. Mr Lundy called the forecast “sobering” but said officials have been preparing for months.

“We have not waited for the skies to darken before taking action,” he said. “Throughout the calm months, your Disaster Risk Management Authority has been hard at work.”

Mr Lundy said readiness drills have expanded to include simulations specific to each island’s vulnerabilities. The national shelter list now includes details on capacity and accessibility, meant to help families plan ahead.

He also announced upgrades to communication systems: Family Island administrators are now equipped with satellite phones and Starlink Wi-Fi to maintain contact during outages. A new alert system, modelled after the Marco Alert, will deliver storm updates and evacuation notices directly to phones.

“This is part of our whole-of-country, whole-of-community approach, ensuring that no island is left behind,” he said.

In an earlier interview last week, Mr Lunday said the long-burning Spring City dump site in Abaco is now “95 percent contained and mostly smouldering.”

“They are hoping for some rains this weekend that should actually extinguish it fully,” he said. “By the end of the year, it should be demolished fully.”

The Disaster Risk Management Act 2022 makes it clear: residents who ignore evacuation orders do so at their own risk. First responders are not required to attempt rescues in those cases.

“If you receive an evacuation order, you must not stay,” Mr Lundy said. “The government is not obligated to endanger the lives of first responders to rescue individuals who choose to ignore official evacuation instructions.”

Shelter locations and preparedness information are available at getready.gov.bs.

“The best time to prepare is long before the storm is on the horizon,” Mr Lundy said. “Do not wait for a warning to get ready. Know your shelter, stock your supplies, secure your home and make a family plan.”