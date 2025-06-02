Police investigate suspected suicide in South Andros

POLICE launched an investigation into what they suspect to be the suicide of a 21-year-old man whose body was found early Saturday morning in The Bluff, South Andros.

The man, who had been reported missing prior to the discovery, was located around 6.40am on May 31, during a search led by local officers. According to police, he was found hanging from a tree in a wooded area, unresponsive, with an object around his neck.

Emergency medical personnel confirmed there were no vital signs.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force’s Public Affairs and Communications Department stated in a press release that the incident is being treated as a suspected suicide. An official investigation remains ongoing.

This marks the country’s eighth suspected suicide for the year. Among earlier cases are the deaths of a 47-year-old man found hanging in a bathroom in April, a 46-year-old man discovered at home in early March, and a reported suicide in Guana Cay, Abaco, on March 5.