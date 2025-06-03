Bahamasair in airlift boost through Emirates link-up

Bahamasair has signed an interline agreement with Emirates Airline in a bid to further strengthen The Bahamas’ airlift links to international tourism source markets.

Chester Cooper, deputy prime minister and minister of tourism, investments and aviation, said the agreement - which was signed in New Delhi - is a bold move to expand The Bahamas’ presence in key global regions.

“This partnership with Emirates is a game changer for The Bahamas,” said Mr Cooper. “It allows us to tap into a powerful global network across Asia, the Middle East, Africa and beyond, bringing more visitors to our shores, strengthening our airlift strategy and elevating Bahamasair as a regional connector.

“The fact that Emirates is moving swiftly on implementation is a clear sign of confidence in The Bahamas as a destination and in the potential of this collaboration.” The agreement will create a framework for travellers to book seamless, single-ticket journeys from any destination within Emirates’ network to The Bahamas via strategic gateway cities.

In addition to passenger connectivity, Emirates has also committed to providing technical and operational support for Bahamasair. This includes staff training opportunities, the adoption of best practice policies, joint marketing presentations to its global sales teams, and the exploration of Bahamasair’s potential inclusion in Emirates’ Skywards frequent flyer programme.

Discussions also include collaboration on cargo services through Miami, opening the door to increased commercial opportunities between India and The Bahamas.

Tracy Cooper, Bahamasair’s managing director, said the agreement positions the national flag carrier for long-term growth. “This partnership significantly elevates Bahamasair’s global profile and opens access to invaluable expertise and new markets,” he added.

“By aligning with one of the world’s most respected airlines, we strengthen our capabilities and lay the groundwork for sustained international growth.” The agreement is the conclusion of several years of negotiations by the Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Bahamas’ delegation to India included Anthony Stuart, senior director for emerging markets at the Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation; Tony Joudi, ambassador of The Commonwealth of The Bahamas to the United Arab Emirates; and Inell Collie, legal counsel for Bahamasair.

Representing Emirates Airlines was Anand Lakshminarayanan, divisional senior vice-president for revenue optimisation, order management and airline partnerships, and Adnan Kazim, deputy president and chief commercial officer.