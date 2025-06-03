Davis Cuppers host clinic to share their expertise

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

Three members of the men’s Davis Cup team hosted a one-day clinic to share their expertise with a number of young tennis players.

The clinic was held on Saturday at the John McEnroe Tennis Center at Baha Mar where Denali Nottage, Michael Major Jr and Kofi Bowe were joined by Jacobi Bain.

Nottage, Major Jr and Bowe are members of the Davis Cup team. They will be joined by Donte Armbrister, who wasn’t in attendance for the clinic.

Derron Donaldson, the newly appointed director of racquetballs at Baha Mar, said they were pleased that the Davis Cuppers volunteered their time to participate in the clinic.

“A lot of people are doing things to give back and so this is where it starts, where these young men can come back and give back to the next generation,” Donaldson said.

“I know someone or some people impacted their lives and it made a difference and now they can do the same. They don’t know who will be impacting the future.”

He commended the players for giving their time and to also participate in an exhibition match.

Nottage and Bowe teamed up and won a close encounter against Major Jr and Bain.

For all four players, the clinic lived up to their expectations.

Major Jr, home from competing for the Howard University Bison men’s tennis team, thanked Donaldson and Baha Mar for affording them the opportunity to participate in the camp.

“I think it’s good to give back to the young people. Being role models and veterans is good because we get to show our faces to the community and let them see us play high level tennis.”

As for the Davis Cup team, Major Jr said they have a great group of guys, who have been pushing themselves to the limit to get ready for the tie whenever it takes place.

He noted that Armbrister was not present, but Bain, who they are all familiar with, filled in very well and he helped to make the day an impactful one.

Bain, playing in his first match since coming off an injury that forced him to sit out his graduating year at Xavier University of Louisiana, said it was a pleasure to play at home again.

“The camp was good. I had an opportunity to give back to the kids, just as some of the older guys gave back to me,” Bain said. “It was a great experience.”

Although he’s not a part of Team Bahamas, Bain said the BLTA has formed a “solid” quartet to represent the country at the Davis Cup tie whenever it is held. “These guys are all top of the line great tennis players, so I’m sure that they will all do a very good job in representing the country,” Bain said. “I wish them the best.”

Bowe, the newest member to the team, said anytime they can assist the sport, he is willing to do so.

He said the clinic came at the right time as the team used it as an opportunity to bond together.

“This was amazing. Making the Davis Cup team has always been a goal of mine and now that I’ve made it, the goal is to try and get the country back to the level that we once were,” Bowe said.

“Any chance you get to wear the Bahamas colours and the name on our backs, it’s always a great opportunity. I’m looking forward to it.”

Nottage, the top qualifier for Team Bahamas, thanked Donaldson and Baha Mar for hosting the clinic.

“Me as a veteran player, giving back to the younger generation, is always a good thing,” said Nottage, who has done the same thing on his native island of Grand Bahama. “It was a great event.”

Being around the players whom he played against all of his life, Nottage said they are like “brothers” and so it’s good to be able to compete with them on the Davis Cup team.

“I think we’re going to do extremely well,” Nottage stated. “We’ve been training hard together as one unit. I think we will have a phenomenal trip.”

Two of the campers who participated in the camp indicated that they were thrilled to get the experience from the tennis players.

Alani Greenslade, a six-year-old grade one student of Kingsway Academy, said she was in=vited to attend the camp by her older brother Garry Greenslade.

“I learn how to play the ball. You have to warm up, then you let the ball bounce and you hit it,” she said. “I like it so much. I want to continue playing it.”

Giovanni Virgill, a 10-year-old, said after taking a year off, he was delighted to come back and participate in the camp.

“I learnt how to volley and serve the ball,” said Virgill, who is still not sure if he will continue. “I enjoyed participating in the clinic.”