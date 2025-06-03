DPM to lead off Andros Business Outlook event

The deputy prime minister will deliver the keynote address at the 17th Andros Business Outlook conference that will be held on Thursday, June 19, at Andros Lighthouse Yacht Club.

Staged under the theme ‘Prioritising inclusive, sustainable growth’, and organised by TCL Group, the day-long conference will bring together national leaders, local stakeholders and private sector executives to discuss meaningful development for Andros and the Berry Islands.

Chester Cooper, deputy prime minister and minister of tourism, investments and aviation, will deliver the keynote address on national priorities and growth opportunities for the island. He will be joined by Leon Lundy, MP for Central and South Andros, who will provide an overview of achievements and current challenges.

Other speakers include Commander Jeremy S Reed of the US Navy, who will focus on the Andros-headquartered AUTEC base’s role in building community partnerships. Senator Randy Rolle, chairman of the Consumer Protection Commission, will then speak on how to shape a fair marketplace for consumers.

Anthony Christie, Bahamas Power & Light’s (BPL) chief operating officer, and an Aliv representative will speak on delivering reliable infrastructure, while Montgomery Miller, senior manager in the Water & Sewerage Corporation’s strategic co-ordination office, will address water system upgrades and solutions.

The conference will also feature presentations on areas where Andros can build on existing strengths. Speakers will include representatives from the tourism and airline sectors, with a special focus on accommodations, airlift and tours in Andros and the Berry Islands.

A representative of the Bonefish and Tarpon Trust (BTT) will highlight the economic potential of sports fishing. Dr Raveenia Hanna, the Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI) president, and Dr Lester Gittens, director of fisheries at the Ministry of Agriculture & Marine Resources, will speak about sustaining agriculture and fisheries, respectively.

Ian Ferguson, the Tourism Development Corporation’s chief executive, will address access to entrepreneurial financing that is key to strengthening Bahamian businesses. The conference will end with insights from Darin Bethel, president of the Andros Chamber of Commerce, sharing the next steps for the island’s economic progress.

“Andros is often called the sleeping giant because it is larger than all other Bahamian islands, yet it remains significantly underdeveloped,” said Joan Albury, TCL Group’s president.

“At Andros Business Outlook, we believe that with the right investments and strategies, Andros can wake up, maximise its potential and really emerge as a model for sustainable growth in our nation. To help achieve this goal, we are committed to facilitating dialogue that drives forward-thinking development throughout the island.”

To register for Andros Business Outlook 2025, visit www.tclevents.com or call 242-322-1000.