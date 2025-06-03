Family ‘can’t forgive’ as they call for justice for murder victim

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

A FAMILY is shattered following the murder of 30-year-old Philip Ferguson, shot on Sunday on Sugar Apple Street in Pinewood Gardens, just a few corners away from his home.

Police said the incident happened shortly before 3.30pm off Bay Geranium Avenue. The occupants of a dark-coloured vehicle opened fire on a group of people gathered outside a residence before fleeing the scene. Two men, aged 30 and 28, were struck by bullets. One was transported to the hospital by private vehicle and the other by Emergency Medical Services.

Mr Ferguson later died while receiving treatment. However, the second victim remains in hospital in stable condition.

Described as quiet, humble, and hard-working, Ferguson ran a car washing business and was known for his kindness and dedication to his family. He was the youngest son of 14 siblings, including three sets of twins, and was particularly devoted to his one-year-old son.

His brother, Khino Ferguson, said the family is struggling to come to terms with the sudden loss, particularly Philip’s twin sister, who has been deeply affected.

“Nobody would have ever thought that this would have happened to him,” he said. “It’s just so out of character, just so unfortunate.”

Although Sugar Apple Street and its surrounding area have a troubled history, Ferguson never expressed concerns about his safety, according to his brother, as it was the place he was born and raised, what he considered home.

As the family mourns, they are clinging to the hope that Philip’s spirit will live on through his young child.

When asked what justice means to the family in the wake of such a senseless act, Mr Ferguson said: “Definitely, there’s no forgiveness. We can’t forgive now because of what happened so soon, but we would definitely like justice to take its proper course.”