Flamingo Air reintroduces flights to Farmer’s Cay, Exuma

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

FLAMINGO Air has reintroduced services to Farmer’s Cay, Exuma, this week, marking the beginning of regular weekly scheduled flights to that island.

The new route commenced on Thursday, departing from New Providence and arriving at 8:40am.

Flamingo Air, utilising a 19-seater Twin Otter aircraft, will operate two flights weekly, on Mondays and Thursdays.

“The new route out of New Providence materialises a promise made by Deputy Prime Minister and MP for Exuma, Chester Cooper,” the airline said. “Local residents and visitors alike have been waiting for a scheduled flight for quite some time.”

The Grand Bahama-based airline continues to spread its wings throughout The Bahamas.

Raymond Meadows, president and CEO of Flamingo Air, says the airline remains committed to providing excellent service throughout The Bahamas.

He adds that the people of Exuma deserve the essential air service to improve their quality of life.

The airline recently introduced regularly scheduled flights into South Eleuthera.

Mr Meadows notes that these expanded routes are primarily the result of an entirely dedicated, highly qualified, talented, and hardworking team at every level.