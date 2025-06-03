FNM senator calls for examination of justice system after son acquitted of firearm charges

By LEANDRA ROLLE
Tribune Chief Reporter
FREE National Movement (FNM) Senator Darren Henfield expressed relief and gratitude yesterday after his son was acquitted of firearm charges but said his family is seeking legal advice on its next steps.
Mr Henfield told The Tribune the case highlights the need to re-examine the country’s justice system.
His comments came after a magistrate acquitted his son of firearm and ammunition possession on Friday — a decision that included sharp criticism of the prosecution’s handling of the case. Magistrate Lennox Coleby Sr found that prosecutors failed to prove Dreyon Henfield had a gun and accused them of deceit regarding the ammunition.
“In the result, my family was able to go home on Friday and finally get a nice rest,” Mr Henfield said. “But you know many Bahamian families aren’t able to do that. How many more Bahamian men are incarcerated under conditions that are not truthful?”
Last year, police charged interdicted officer Dreyon Henfield after he was accused of brandishing a loaded gun outside a bar in western New Providence.
Dreyon denied the charges and, during the trial, presented CCTV footage that contradicted the police’s account of events.
According to a Nassau Guardian report, the footage did not show either officer taking the gun from him. It showed an officer in khaki holding a gun but not retrieving it.
Yesterday, Mr Henfield said he was not surprised by the magistrate’s ruling, as they knew the prosecution’s case did not match the facts.
“Young Bahamian men are being prosecuted every day. We were fortunate in that it turned out this way for us but we must, we must take a closer look at what we’re doing in this country as it relates to justice,” he said.
birdiestrachan 6 hours, 26 minutes ago
I wish his son God speed. May his son Go now and make good of the life that God has blessed him with
TalRussell 1 hour, 31 minutes ago
IS THIS the same RedShirt Senator Darren Henfield, who has called on the colony to 'proceed with god speed' enforcement of the death penalty, in his advocating for hangin' other popoulaces' childrens' and family members, by policemans' sworn statements? -- ''Failed justice, has to apply to, ALL.' -- Yes?
