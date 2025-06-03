GAIN AN EDGE: Legacy defined by excellence

On Tuesday, May 27, the University of The Bahamas (UB) proudly conferred degrees upon more than 600 graduates during its Spring 2025 Commencement Ceremony, a momentous occasion that celebrated not only their academic achievements, but the enduring spirit of perseverance, purpose, and progress. These graduates are the embodiment of this year’s Commencement theme, “Forging the Future in Excellence, Innovation and Leadership”.

Among the many inspiring stories from the Class of 2025, two exceptional women, Cleotha Collie and Alesha Pinder, rose to the pinnacle of academic excellence, earning the University’s highest honours and symbolising the life-changing impact of a UB education.

Cleotha Collie, a 57-year-old veteran educator, etched her name into the annals of Bahamian academia after receiving the Governor General’s Award, UB’s highest academic distinction for attaining the highest cumulative grade point average, exceeding 3.70. Her journey to this achievement was a decade-long testament to resilience, discipline, and an unshakeable belief in the power of education. A mother, wife, and dedicated teacher at St Anne’s School, Cleotha balanced the demands of family, career, and study with grace and determination to finally earn her Bachelor of Education (Primary Education) degree.

“I’ve been at this for a decade,” she shared. “At my age, now, I am 57. Life happened! I had a family, and then I decided to return to UB in 2023. Sleepless nights, long days, and the juggling act of being a teacher, mother, and wife were all part of the journey. But I stayed focused. It feels great. It’s taken me more than ten years, but I’ve done it. All thanks be to God.”

Alesha Pinder, an emerging educator and gifted musician, was awarded the President’s Award, UB’s second-highest academic honour while completing a rigorous dual degree programme: a Bachelor of Arts in Music and a Bachelor of Education, K–12 in Music. Alesha also earned the award for the highest academic achievement in both the School of Education (Music) and the School of Communication and Creative Arts (Music), affirming her place as a rising star in both education and the arts.

Alesha has dreams of one day being a music composer and educator. “It feels amazing to be done,” she expressed. “The tassel was worth the hassle. Being named the President’s Award recipient is a true honour.”

During the Commencement Ceremony, Alesha delivered the Graduate’s Response, capturing the essence of UB’s educational promise and the journey ahead for all graduates.

“Education is a lifelong pursuit—a continuous process of discovery, growth, and transformation,” she said. “We must continue learning and growing even after acquiring these skills. Success isn’t about how loudly the world claps for you; it’s about how quietly you choose to keep going when no one is watching.”

As UB’s newest alumni, Cleotha, Alesha, and the entire Class of 2025 now step boldly into their next chapters, ready to apply their knowledge, talents, and values in service to their communities and country. Their stories are shining examples of how a UB education not only transforms lives, but also contributes to the continued development and prosperity of The Bahamas.





• “Gain An Edge” is a collaboration of Lyford Cay Foundations, the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute and the University of The Bahamas aimed at promoting a national dialogue on issues surrounding education.