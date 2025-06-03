Govt website redesign promises ‘AI, improved accessibility and real-time support’

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

THE government’s newly redesigned website, www.bahamas.gov.bs, was unveiled yesterday as a major leap in digital public service delivery, featuring artificial intelligence, improved accessibility, and real-time user support.

Branded under the theme “A Journey Through Tech Odyssey”, the launch event at the British Colonial Hotel on Monday used space-age metaphors to underscore the ambition behind the overhaul.

Officials described the platform as a milestone in digital transformation and a key tool in modernising the way Bahamians interact with government services.

Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Economic Affairs Wayde Watson said the upgrade replaces outdated systems with a modern, AI-powered platform. The site now includes screen readers, text-to-speech functionality, and other accessibility tools to assist visually impaired users. He said new features will enable e-payment services and enhance interactivity.

Minister of Economic Affairs Michael Halkitis characterised the platform as foundational to the government’s digital strategy. The project was led by the Department of Information and Communications Technology in collaboration with web development firm NetClues. It drew on the input of multiple ministries, public officers, and technocrats who participated in the design and testing phases.

Key features include a virtual assistant for 24/7 support, simplified navigation, robust cybersecurity enhancements, and tools for real-time content management by government agencies. The site also enables rapid alert broadcasts and provides interactive access to public documents such as brochures and reports.

Officials emphasised that the website reflects a coordinated interagency effort aimed at making government services more accessible, efficient, and citizen-focused.