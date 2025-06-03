Man convicted of raping 9-year-old girl

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was found guilty of raping a nine-year-old girl while she was home alone in 2020.

Kenold Romain, 43, was convicted of unlawful sexual intercourse before Justice Jeanine Weech Gomez.

Romain remained silent as the nine-person jury unanimously passed its verdict.

The now 13-year-old victim testified that he had raped her when she was home alone on November 2020.

The victim said she did not immediately reveal the abuse to her mother because the convict threatened her with death.

The defendant claimed that he was the one who alerted the child’s mother to the sexual abuse. He claimed he was the scapegoat and it was the mother’s boyfriend who sexually assaulted the child. He claimed the child, who lived in the same area as him, told him of that purported abuse.

Romain will return to court on June 19 for the start of sentencing proceedings.

Basil Cumberbatch and Betty Wilson were the prosecutors.

Cassie Bethell represented the defendant.