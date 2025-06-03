Parliamentary Registrar sees budget increase to $1.5m due to upcoming election

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

NATIONAL Security Minister Wayne Munroe said preparations for the next general election must begin during the upcoming fiscal year as the government significantly increases funding to support electoral readiness.

The Parliamentary Registration Department’s budget will rise from $1.5m in the 2024/2025 fiscal year to nearly $3.9m for 2025/2026, which begins on July 1. Funding specifically allocated for election-related expenses will grow from $364,000 to an estimated $2.6m.

Mr Munroe underscored the importance of beginning voter registration activities early, consistent with practices from previous election cycles. These efforts include maintaining the permanent voter register, verifying voters’ addresses, and conducting routine registration drives.

He reiterated plans to phase out paper voter cards, replacing them with more secure, durable options that may incorporate biometric technology to prevent duplicate registrations.

He said the Parliamentary Commissioner will spearhead outreach efforts targeting first-time voters — particularly those turning 18 — while also working to remove deceased individuals from the register.

“What happens as well as election approaches, you have to make budgetary provision for the things that relate to election,” he said. “So they have to advertise, for instance, people’s declarations, a number of things that happen with an election.”

He noted the current House of Assembly will expire by October 2026 at the latest.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis has declined to rule out an early election, saying only that the decision would be made in due time.

“The date is here in my heart,” he said. “It will be announced at the appropriate time.”

Responding to speculation that increased election spending may indicate an early vote, Mr Munroe welcomed any uptick in voter registration.

“If that causes people who are eligible to vote to register more quickly, I wouldn’t want to dissuade them of that,” he said. “Put yourself in a position that if the election is called tomorrow, you could vote. There’s nothing wrong with that.”

He added: “A part of what the parliamentary commission is doing is setting up exercises to encourage people to register. Nothing could be wrong with that. The sooner you do it, the better.”