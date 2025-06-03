SBDC chair behind ‘newest gem’ East Bay Street marina

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

The Small Business Development Centre’s (SBDC) chairman is the principal behind a proposed East Bay Street condo hotel and marina project billed as “the newest gem in waterfront living”.

Documents filed with the Department of Physical Planning, ahead of a June 26, 2025, public consultation, reveal that Lorne Basden, president and director of Basden Elevator Services, is president of the company spearheading the boutique tourism investment, Grantanna Holdings Company.

No details regarding the planned amount of investment and job numbers were disclosed in the filings, and Mr Basden could not be reached for comment before press time last night. However, his profile on the SBDC/Access Accelerator website names him as a vice-president and director of Grantanna Holdings, which matches submissions to the Department of Physical Planning, where he was named as its president.

Carlos Hepburn, managing partner at TDG Architects, in a February 10, 2025, letter sent to Charles Zonicle, the physical planning director, on behalf of Mr Basden and Grantanna Holdings, confirmed that the project proposes to develop a 12-unit condo hotel plus 42-slip marina, along with a clubhouse, parking garage and other amenities, at a site two properties west of the Nassau Yacht Club on East Bay Street.

“Introducing the newest gem in waterfront living and leisure - a stunning mixed-use development that redefines luxury and convenience,” Mr Hepburn said of the planned development. “This exceptional project features a 12-unit condo-hotel, perfect for discerning travellers seeking an upscale escape, alongside a state-of-the-art marina that caters to boating enthusiasts and water lovers alike.

“At the heart of the vibrant community lies an elegant estate house complete with staff quarters, ensuring residents enjoy unparalleled service and comfort. A modern, leasable office building offers prime commercial space, ideal for businesses looking to thrive in a picturesque setting.

“The crowning jewel of this development is the exquisite clubhouse, designed for both relaxation and celebration. Featuring a gourmet restaurant and terrace overlooking the water, it serves as the perfect venue for memorable events, gatherings and culinary experiences.” The proposed parking garage will offer 54 total spaces over three floors, and cover 29,151 square feet.

The condo hotel would be spread over six floors, offering a mix of sizes, and cover 34,463 square feet along with a 2,782 square foot pool deck, while the marina is to be spread across 27,200 square feet. Solar power and energy efficient equipment will be used to power the development, while so-called ‘grey water’ would irrigate the grounds.

The project’s clubhouse would consist of two floors and cover 8,042 square feet, according to Mr Hepburn’s letter, with the estate house and staff quarters comprising 5,451 square feet. An administration building will feature 1,840 square feet.

Mr Hepburn pledged that “all relevant pre-requisite items” such as seabed leases, Certificate of Environmental Clearance (CEC) permits from the Department of Environmental Planning and Protection (DEPP), Environmental Impact Assessments (EIAs) and traffic studies “as may be required are in progress”.

However, the Department of Physical Planning, in its original March 20, 2025, response said it required copies of the conveyance to prove ownership of the subject property on northern East Bay Street, plus a survey plan and “sealed site plan” showing all building setbacks, property boundaries and dimensions “in order to further process this application”.

The Town Planning Committee then considered what it labelled as ‘a mixed-use development’ at a May 27, 2025, meeting but “deferred a decision” on whether or not to grant preliminary site plan approval “to obtain the views of nearby residents” at a public consultation.

The proposed project was already drawing interest and social media commentary from eastern New Providence residents yesterday. Several suggested the marina might require significant dredging because of a bar that is totally out of the water at low tide. Others argued that the site was too narrow and shallow, and that the development is targeting an area that has always been residential.