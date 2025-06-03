Shooting in Pinewood Gardens sends three men to hospital

Police are investigating a shooting that left three men in hospital yesterday.

According to reports, officers were alerted to gunfire in the Pinewood Gardens area shortly before noon through ShotSpotter technology. When they arrived, they found a vehicle along Charles Saunders Highway with a man inside suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Two other men, also wounded, arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle.

Police later arrested three males — a 22-year-old and two 17-year-olds — in connection with the incident. A firearm was also recovered.

• A body of a man was found near a car in Baillou Hill Road North yesterday.

The incident reportedly took place near a building parking lot.

No alert was issued by police at the time, but after reports of the incident began to circulate, police Chief Superintendent Sheria King confirmed to The Tribune there was a “sudden death”.

No press release was issued with further information by the time of going to press last night. No details about the man involved in the incident have been released.