Son: I killed and cut up my father

A MAN from Acklins admitted in court yesterday to killing and dismembering his father last week on the Family Island.

He also accepted full responsibility for the crime, claiming he threatened a younger relative to help cover up the murder.

Shanton Ferguson, 23, was arraigned before Senior Magistrate Algernon Allen Jr on a charge of murder.

The younger relative, whose name is being withheld because he is a minor, was arraigned on a charge of accessory after the fact to murder.

Their mother and several relatives were present for the arraignment.

Prosecutors allege that Shanton killed and dismembered his 51-year-old father, Shawn Ferguson, on May 25. The victim’s remains were discovered on a beach in Mason’s Bay, Acklins, on May 26, a day after family members reported him missing.

Although neither accused was required to enter a plea at this stage, Shanton calmly admitted to the offence in court. He told the magistrate that his relative had no involvement in the killing and only helped under duress. He also waived his right to legal representation.

Despite Shanton’s admission, both defendants were informed their case would proceed to the Supreme Court via a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

Shanton was advised that he must apply for bail through the higher court. Meanwhile, the juvenile was granted $9,500 bail with one or two sureties and placed under a 24-hour curfew as a condition of release.

Shanton will remain in custody at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until the service of his VBI on August 28.

Sergeant 3004 Forbes served as the prosecutor.

Tai Pinder-Mackey represented the teenage defendant.