Three Mingoes players get national soccer team nod

THE University of The Bahamas men’s soccer team has had some players called up to the Bahamas men’s senior national soccer team and that continued as three players were called up to play in the upcoming FIFA World Cup CONCACAF Qualifiers.

Those players are midfielder Kevin Thomas and defenders Junior Kelly and Joshua Johnson.

Kelly has been selected to the team before, but it is Thomas and Johnson’s debut. “I’m liking the new rotations and plenty of young players and players that want to play,” Kelly said. “We are looking for some good results and everyone is enthusiastic.

The Bahamas will play against Grenada at 7pm on Wednesday, June 4 in Grenada. They will then travel to Barbados to host Costa Rica at 7pm on Saturday, June 7.

Thomas, who is excited to represent the country, said that it is an honour to wear the national team colours.

“As a footballer it is a dream come true to represent your country,” Thomas said. “I am proud to do so. I am looking forward to playing at a high level.” Johnson tried out for the team in the past but was injured. Now he is healthy he tried out again and made the team.

“I am looking to improve and be better than I did going into it,” Johnsons said. “I am looking forward to playing at a high level.”

Kelly said he was happy to have his UB teammates with him on the team.

“It is great to have my teammates from UB with me because I trained with them throughout the year,” Kelly said. “It is good to have some chemistry links already bonded and when we are on the field together is clockwork.”

Kelly added that it speaks volume of the quality of the program at UB.

The team left for Grenada yesterday.

