Two-decade old Freeport AC firm expands to Nassau

A Freeport firm has announced its expansion to Nassau following two decades in the air conditioning and refrigeration business.

Absolute Comfort AC & Refrigeration said in a statement that its New Providence store, located at One West Plaza, will offer a range of services including AC installations, sales, repairs, routine maintenance, and refrigeration solutions for both homes and businesses.

“We’re looking forward to bringing our services to Nassau,” said Craig Bethel, president of Absolute Comfort AC & Refrigeration. “This expansion allows us to meet the growing demand for cooling solutions while continuing to provide the same level of service that our customers in Grand Bahama have come to trust.”

Absolute Comfort said it has worked with international partners, such as Carnival Cruise Lines, and a range of businesses throughout The Bahamas.