Davis dismisses criticism of PLP’s Labour Day campaign launch plan

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis has shrugged off criticism over the Progressive Liberal Party’s decision to launch its re-election campaign on Labour Day, declaring the PLP and the labour movement have been “joined at the hip” since the party’s founding.

“There are others who are saying this is the launch of a political movement. I say it is what it is,” Mr Davis said.

Mr Davis dismissed concerns that the PLP was politicising Labour Day by launching its campaign during the national holiday. He said the Progressive Liberal Party has historically maintained a close and constitutionally grounded relationship with the labour movement and has marched in solidarity with workers for decades.

He said ever since Labour Day became an official holiday, the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) has consistently taken part in the Labour March. He emphasised that the party’s constitution still includes a role for the labour movement in its National General Council meetings.

“The labour movement and the PLP have been deeply linked from the beginning,” he said, likening the relationship to a marriage — one that, despite its occasional disagreements, remains fundamentally united. He rejected criticism of the PLP’s participation in the march, insisting that their involvement is a show of solidarity with workers and a tribute to the value of labor and the power of collective action.

When asked whether holding the launch on Labour Day blurs the lines between celebration and campaigning, Mr Davis maintained that political participation in Labour Day has always been the norm.

“I don’t see the distinction,” he said. “We are a political party. All political parties, in fact, participate on Labour Day Marches. And I expect, I don’t know what’s happening this year, but I expect that the FNM will have their booth and march, and however they deemed that, that’s the way they deem it.”

Mr Davis’ comments come as the Trade Union Congress (TUC) announced it will boycott this year’s Labour Day march, citing what it called the growing political hijacking of the annual celebration.

TUC president Obie Ferguson, who represents nearly 18 unions, made the announcement last week during a press conference at the House of Labour. He said the decision followed internal consultations and consensus that Labour Day has drifted from its intended purpose.

The Tribune understands that the decision also stems from frustration over what union leaders say is the government’s failure to uphold key promises made to workers ahead of the last general election. These include commitments outlined in a memorandum of understanding signed by the PLP and the TUC, which Mr Ferguson says has seen less than ten percent of its items fulfilled.

TUC executives plan to host their own Labour Day event at the House of Labour, starting at noon on June 6. The programme will include speeches, performances, and what they describe as “a proper recognition of the Bahamian worker.”

Mr Ferguson also pushed back on Labour Minister Pia Glover-Rolle’s recent description of labour relations as “stable”, calling the union’s relationship with the Ministry of the Public Service and Labour “very conflicting.”

He argued that public servants face an inherent disadvantage in resolving disputes, as the same ministry that acts as their employer is also responsible for regulating and adjudicating their concerns.