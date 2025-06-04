PM: FOIA implementation will not significantly increase govt transparency

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune News Editor

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis appeared to downplay the significance of the Freedom of Information Act yesterday, describing it as “esoteric” and suggesting that fully implementing the law would not significantly increase government transparency.

For the second year in a row, the government has allocated just $140,000 to the Freedom of Information, far less than what is needed to operate a functional access-to-information system.

“You will see some movement on the implementation of the Freedom of Information Act,” Mr Davis told reporters yesterday, without elaborating.

Pressed on the low budget for the system, he said: “There’s a misconception as to what the Freedom of Information Act really entails. It doesn’t give unfettered access to information, right? And it doesn’t, in the scheme of things, it doesn’t make available matters that’s not already available to the public, right?”

In fact, the FOIA grants Bahamians and residents the right to request information held by public bodies, outlines procedures for requesting information and includes mechanisms for appeal in cases of denial. While the law contains exemptions, such as those for national security, personal privacy, and Cabinet deliberations, it obligates public authorities to disclose records unless a valid exemption applies. Currently, it is common for public officials to refuse disclosure of information that they would be legally required to release under a functioning FOIA system.

Legal and transparency advocates have pointed out that the very purpose of the law is to give the public access to records that are not already available, contradicting the prime minister’s suggestion that it simply formalises access to information people can already obtain.

Mr Davis said addressing poverty and public safety remains his administration’s priority.

“Things as esoteric as matters of freedom of information, they can’t take priority in my mind, when a little baby can’t find food tomorrow –– that is what worries me,” he said.

His comments come as his administration enters another fiscal year in office without implementing the law, despite campaign promises to do so. The PLP pledged to enforce FOIA under the “good governance” section of its pre-election “Blueprint for Change.”

Information Commissioner Keith Thompson has said the FOIA office is ready to launch a pilot programme but is awaiting essential support from the Office of the Prime Minister.