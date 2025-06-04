PM: Freedom of Information Act not currently a priority

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

The Prime Minister yesterday confirmed fully funding the Freedom of Information Act's implementation and other anti-corruption mechanisms is not a priority for his administration which is focused on relieving the cost of living crisis.

Philip Davis KC, defending his administration’s decision to allocate just $140,000 to the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) in the 2025-2026 Budget despite criticism this is insufficient to facilitate its full implementation, said the Government is instead focused on “bringing relief to the Bahamian people”.

“Well, first of all, there's a misconception as to what the Freedom of Information Act really entails. It doesn't give unfettered access to information. And it doesn't, in the scheme of things, doesn't make available matters that are not already available to the public,” said Mr Davis.

“It's just that we are interested in getting other things done. When we came into office, our focus was on righting the ship, cleaning up the mess that we met, and that is our focus.” Mr Davis said that although The Bahamas is in a better position, many Bahamians are still “suffering” and he is too focused on reducing the cost of living and crime to prioritise “esoteric” freedom of information matters.

“Now that we have done that, we could now look at other things that we need to implement. And the Bahamian people were suffering. Some are still suffering. And until that suffering is alleviated, things as esoteric as matters of freedom of information, they can't take priority in my mind when a little baby can't find food tomorrow. That is what worries me,” said Mr Davis.

“When people don't feel safe in their homes, that is what bothers me. That's what I buy attention. It's taking my priorities, trying to make this country a country where people can strive, people could survive and feel safe in their homes." Mr Davis added that he is an “accountable person”, and he can defend his actions as they are “all above board".

“Freedom of Information Act, that's about accountability, right? I'm not ashamed to say I'm an accountable person, right? I have transparency, and all the negativity that arises on what is transparent, what's accountability, I'm not worried about that because I can account for my actions,” said Mr Davis.

“I could defend my actions, and they're all above board. But for me, I am paying more attention, and continue to pay attention, to bringing relief to the Bahamian people, and they can see that in what we have done so far, and we still have more to do. That's my focus.”

The Organisation for Responsible Governance (ORG) criticised the government for failing to invest in transparency and provide adequate funding for key areas such as the implementation of FOIA, the Office of the Ombudsman and newly-established Independent Commission of Investigations. It added that the $140,000 allocated to FOIA is far below the $1m estimated as needed for execution.

The Office of the Ombudsman has been budgeted $39,890 for the upcoming fiscal year, the Independent Commission of Investigations has been allocated $30,000 and the Public Disclosure Commission was allocated $80,000.

“These figures remain static across the Government’s projected out-years, suggesting limited intention to scale or implement these reforms in any meaningful way,” said ORG.

“When citizens have equitable access to information and the ability to report inefficiency or wrongdoing, public services improve, trust increases and the investment climate strengthens. While allocations for sidewalks, drainage and social assistance are welcome, greater transparency is needed to ensure these funds are equitably and effectively spent.

“Ensuring meaningful investment in transparency is one of the most important ways we can build a stronger, more inclusive and more accountable Bahamas. While the Prime Minister emphasised that the budget was guided by data and evidence, many key national priorities like institutional strengthening, gender equity, youth development and digital transformation were either lightly addressed or omitted entirely."