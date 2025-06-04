Prosecutor defended in FNM senator son’s gun case

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

THE Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions will appeal a magistrate’s ruling that acquitted the son of a Free National Movement (FNM) senator on firearm charges, with Director Cordell Frazier defending the lead prosecutor against the magistrate’s criticism that he was “deceitful and dishonest.”

Ms Frazier described attorney Terry Archer as an “honest professional prosecutor” and a “valuable senior officer” in her office, affirming that her office stands firmly behind him.

Mr Archer prosecuted the case against Dreyon Henfield, the son of Senator Darren Henfield, who was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition. On Friday, Magistrate Lennox Coleby Sr ruled the prosecution failed to prove Mr Henfield had a gun and accused the prosecution of misleading conduct regarding the presentation of evidence.

In an interview with The Tribune, Ms Frazier emphasised Mr Archer’s professional track record, saying: “Mr Archer has practised for over 18 years at the Criminal Bar. His integrity has never been called into question. It is our intention to appeal the learned magistrate’s decision and we will ventilate all issues before the appellate court.”

Ms Frazier said the case’s digital court recordings will be central to the appeal.

“To brand a respected public officer as ‘deceitful and dishonest,’ if this was in fact done, is both alarming and serious in nature as it impugns the character and professional reputation of this prosecutor and, by extension, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions,” she said. “We remain resolute in carrying out our mandate to uphold the Rule of Law.”

According to The Nassau Guardian, Magistrate Coleby initially declined to admit ammunition into evidence due to missing identifying markings. When Mr Archer later recalled the crime scene officer, the markings were shown to be present.

The magistrate subsequently accused Mr Archer of dishonesty over a compact disc containing crime scene photos, alleging that newly submitted images bore markings not originally present.

Mr Henfield, an interdicted police officer, had been charged last year following accusations he brandished a loaded gun outside a bar in western New Providence.

He denied the charges and presented CCTV footage during the trial that appeared to contradict the police’s narrative.

Reports indicated the footage did not show officers taking a weapon from Henfield. Instead, an officer in a khaki uniform was seen holding a firearm but not seizing it from him.

Following the ruling, Senator Henfield told The Tribune he was not surprised, asserting the prosecution’s case did not align with the facts. He said the case underscored the need to re-examine the justice system.