BREEF hosts snorkel at Sea Beach Promenade for World Oceans Day

The Bahamas Reef Environment Educational Foundation (BREEF) proudly celebrates World Oceans Day on Saturday, June 8th, and the renewal of National Ocean Protection Week as declared by Prime Minister Philip E. Davis. This year’s global World Oceans Day theme, “Wonder: Sustaining what sustains us,” reminds us of the critical need to protect our ocean—the lifeblood of small island nations like The Bahamas.

National Ocean Protection Week, running from June 2nd–8th, reinforces the country's deep connection to the sea and highlights the importance of safeguarding marine ecosystems for future generations. Casuarina McKinney-Lambert, Executive Director of BREEF, stated, “We thank Prime Minister Davis for his leadership in prioritizing the protection of our marine ecosystems. The Bahamas has a long history of ocean conservation, and there is still a lot more to be done. It’s essential that, in our efforts to move forward as a nation, we don’t neglect to protect the critical marine resources that sustain our archipelago.”

As part of this week of national and global recognition, BREEF invites the public to join a free community snorkel on Saturday, June 8th in celebration of World Oceans Day. The snorkel will take place at Sea Beach Promenade (across from Sapodilla Restaurant) on West Bay Street from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Participants will have the opportunity to explore the ocean firsthand, connect with the underwater world, and reflect on the importance of ocean conservation.

Through education, restoration, and community outreach, BREEF continues to protect vital marine ecosystems across The Bahamas. Coral reef restoration, youth education and citizen science, are promoted through BREEF’s programmes to help ensure that the ocean continues to sustain life, livelihoods, and culture. This year, BREEF launched its Students for Environmental Action (S.E.A.) programme—a pilot initiative that gave students from C.R. Walker Senior High School the opportunity to explore and learn about the ocean surrounding The Bahamas’ 700 islands and cays. Complementing this new programme, BREEF continues to engage youth through long-standing initiatives such as the Bahamas Environmental Stewardship Scholars (BESS) internship and the Young Reporters for the Environment (YRE) workshops and national competition. These programmes provide students with life-changing experiences while equipping them to communicate environmental issues effectively.

BREEF’s field trips, classroom presentations, and sea camps lay a strong foundation for environmental understanding. Students are immersed in the ecosystems they study—whether wading through mangrove wetlands, snorkeling over coral reefs, or interacting with live marine species like the queen conch. These hands-on experiences bring learning to life and help solidify a deeper connection to the natural world.

Teachers and individuals in law enforcement are also given opportunities to engage with these environments through BREEF’s annual workshops. These sessions offer a comprehensive overview of BREEF’s educational offerings and include a snorkel experience at the Sir Nicholas Nuttall Coral Reef Sculpture Garden and Coral Nursery. This unique underwater classroom—where art meets conservation—continues to inspire current and future generations to protect our precious marine resources.

The Coral Nursery at the Sculpture Garden plays a critical role in growing, maintaining, and outplanting coral onto surrounding reefs. These outplanted corals, along with those growing on the underwater sculptures, have transformed the area into a thriving marine habitat. This spring, 225 new corals were successfully outplanted and are showing strong growth—boosting reef resilience and supporting biodiversity in the region. The Bahamas remains uniquely vulnerable to the effects of climate change, pollution, overfishing and habitat destruction . The renewal of the National Ocean Protection Week proclamation reaffirms the government's stated commitment to addressing these urgent issues.

As people around The Bahamas and the world celebrate the wonder of our ocean and everything it provides, BREEF encourages all Bahamians to take action—whether by reducing plastic waste, supporting conservation efforts, advocating for low-impact sustainable development, or simply getting in the water and experiencing the beauty of the oceans around us.

About BREEF

The Bahamas Reef Environment Educational Foundation (BREEF) is a nonprofit dedicated to promoting the conservation of the Bahamian marine environment that sustains our way of life. For over 30 years, BREEF has empowered Bahamians to protect our natural heritage. Learn more about BREEF on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram at BREEF242.