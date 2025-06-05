Just $30k Budget for govt’s anti-corruption committee

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune News Editor

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE government has allocated a mere $30,000 to the newly established Independent Commission of Investigations, a body the Davis administration touted as a cornerstone of its anti-corruption efforts.

The commission was conceived in the wake of a US federal indictment alleging that Bahamian law enforcement officials facilitated cocaine smuggling into the United States. The indictment named high-ranking officers, including Chief Superintendent Elvis Curtis and Defence Force Chief Petty Officer Darren Roker, who were arrested in Florida on charges related to drug trafficking and firearms offenses.

Despite the gravity of these allegations and the government’s stated commitment to establishing an autonomous body to investigate serious misconduct, the paltry budget allocation raises questions about the administration’s dedication to meaningful reform.

East Grand Bahama MP Kwasi Thompson said yesterday that the administration made a “big show” of passing the independent commissions bill.

“The bill was supposed to create a powerful oversight body, the Independent Commissioner, tasked with investigating misconduct and abuse of power,” he said during his budget contribution. “But in a year where the government boasts about achieving a budget surplus, how much was allocated to the Independent Commission of Investigations? $30,000. And we suppose to take you serious?”

Mr Thompson also highlighted the underfunding of the Ombudsman Office, another institution designed to uphold citizens’ rights and ensure government accountability. The Ombudsman is intended to serve as an independent authority to investigate complaints against government agencies, aiming to address grievances related to maladministration and protect citizens’ rights. The government has allocated $39,890 to the office.

The low funding for both institutions reflects a broader pattern in which the Davis administration has deprioritised good governance initiatives — also allocating just $140,000 for the implementation of the Freedom of Information Act, a law the prime minister recently labelled “esoteric”.

Mr Thompson criticised the budget as a facade.

He listed project after project where funds were allocated but never disbursed: $18 million to the National Drug Plan, zero spent; $800,000 to a cultural revival sailing sloop, zero spent; $1 million each for the Royal Oasis acquisition and West Sunrise Highway reopening — zero spent.

“They,” he said, “allocated $18 million to the National Drug Plan — zero spent. A cultural revival with an $800,000 sailing sloop? Zero. A National Youth Guard facility? Zero. A National Museum to preserve our history? Zero. Not a dime moved.”