KEITH ROYE II: Don’t get trapped by life in front of a screen

By KEITH ROYE II

In today’s turbocharged digital economy, “always online” has become more than a convenience for it is now an expectation. From instant e-mails to back-to-back Zoom meetings, technology has revolutionised how we do business. But, in The Bahamas, where laid-back island life meets the fast-paced demands of global commerce, a growing number of professionals are feeling the cracks beneath the surface.

Yes, business technology has brought undeniable benefits. Small Bahamian firms now compete on the global stage. Remote work has opened doors for Bahamians to earn foreign exchange without ever leaving the country. Digital banking and e-commerce are more accessible than ever. But here is the flip side we do not talk about often enough: Digital addiction and burnout are silently becoming a national concern.

Ask any professional in Nassau, Freeport or even the Family Islands, and you will hear the same story: Technology tools meant to simplify life often end up stretching the work day. Whats App messages at 11 pm, Slack pings on Sunday mornings, and an ever-growing pressure to respond now. It is a trap where the line between work and rest becomes blurred, and productivity turns into exhaustion.

“Sometimes I wake up and my hand instinctively grabs the phone before I even open my eyes,” admits Carla, a marketing consultant based in Nassau. “It’s like my brain never logs off.”

She is not alone. A 2023 regional survey found that nearly 60 percent of Caribbean professionals report feeling overwhelmed by digital communication, with many citing poor work/life boundaries and constant connectivity as stress triggers.

You might think burnout is just a personal issue, but it has serious economic implications. Tired workers are less productive. They are more likely to make mistakes, take sick days or leave their jobs altogether. For a small, service-driven economy such as The Bahamas, where tourism, financial services and small business entrepreneurship reign supreme, this can quickly snowball into lost revenue and declining morale.

Let us not forget the healthcare angle either. Chronic stress is linked to everything from hypertension to depression; conditions that strain our already-overburdened healthcare system and reduce long-term workforce participation.

Fortunately, it is not all doom and gloom. Some Bahamian companies are waking up to the toll of technology overload and making changes. Digital detox policies, flexible work schedules and even “email-free Fridays” are starting to pop up in forward-thinking workplaces.

The Government and business leaders have a role to play, too. Investment in mental health resources, public awareness campaigns and policies that promote sustainable digital practices should be part of the broader economic strategy.

Technology developers can also contribute by designing platforms that respect rather than exploit our attention. Think of smarter notifications, wellness reminders and tools that encourage unplugging after hours.

At the heart of this issue is a simple truth: While technology should work for us, it often feels like we are working for it. The Bahamian economy thrives on innovation, yes, but also on human connection, community and wellness. As we embrace the digital future, we must also protect the human side of work.

Because no amount of cloud computing or artificial intelligence (AI) automation can replace the value of a well-rested, mentally healthy citizen. And perhaps, just perhaps, it is time we reminded ourselves that, in The Bahamas, life is not supposed to be lived entirely through a screen.