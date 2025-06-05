‘No Justice’: ‘Men tried to cut my foot off in Atlantis nightclub - and police took no action’

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

TWO years after suffering a brain injury and foot damage so severe that bones protruded from the flesh, Charles Sinn is still shocked by the lack of justice, especially given how publicly it all unfolded.

The 37-year-old American says his life was destroyed by a violent attack inside Atlantis’ Aura nightclub — a crowded venue full of witnesses — and by the silence that followed.

He now runs a blog, justiceforcharles.com, sharing video footage, documents, and graphic photos of his injuries. He believes it’s his only path to justice.

“I was almost murdered by an entire family on the middle of a nightclub, and The Bahamas police just let them go,” he said in an emotional interview with The Tribune this week.

He describes a night of horror: a celebratory trip to The Bahamas in May 2023, where he planned to propose to his girlfriend, turned into a scene of chaos and brutality. After intervening in a scuffle that had left his partner on the floor, Mr Sinn was allegedly taken down by a group of men. Two of them, he claims, held his leg in place and began sawing at his ankle with a knife.

“They watched me suffer a pain that I never knew existed,” he said.

Bahamian doctors reportedly told him there was nothing they could do. He said he had to arrange to be airlifted to the US, where he underwent multiple surgeries, including a major foot reconstruction.

At the time of the attack, The Tribune attempted to follow up on the case but received limited information from police, and Atlantis officials declined to provide details. When contacted again this week, Commissioner Shanta Knowles told The Tribune she would look into the matter, while representatives from Atlantis again offered no comment.

Meanwhile, the damage to Mr Sinn’s foot was catastrophic. Photos and medical records he shared with The Tribune show an ankle that appears butchered –– bones exposed, skin shredded. He says the pain has never gone away.

A witness who spoke to The Tribune shortly after the attack in 2023 recalled gagging at the sight of blood pouring from his ankle, though they were unable to say what had sparked the violence.

Despite the graphic nature of the incident, the number of eyewitnesses, and the alleged presence of video footage, Mr Sinn says no meaningful action was ever taken. He claims police arrested the assailants initially but released them shortly after. He said he identified them twice in separate sets of mugshots, but no charges were laid.

“I don’t know if it was just negligence or corruption or what,” he said. “But it’s a shocking travesty of justice.”

At the time of the incident, video footage of the attack was shared with The Tribune, and the alleged attackers were identified to The Tribune. The Tribune asked the police at the time for updates and were told the investigation was continuing.

Yesterday, the US Embassy said it takes such allegations seriously and raises credible reports of abuse directly with the Bahamian government.

But Mr Sinn, a former geophysicist, said none of that has helped. He claims Atlantis was entirely uncooperative and would not release video evidence without a lawsuit.

His civil suit against the alleged attackers in Florida was dismissed on jurisdictional grounds, with the judge saying it should be filed in The Bahamas.

Now disabled and living with daily pain, Mr Sinn has lost more than just his health.

“I lost my job. I lost my girlfriend. I have severe headaches every night, vision floaters, memory loss,” he said.

He said he can no longer remain quiet out of fear of retaliation.

“The worst thing about it is that, if I was someone important or someone actually covered this story, I don’t think they would have gotten away with it,” he said.