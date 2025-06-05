Officer guilty of soliciting sex to dismiss traffic tickets

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A POLICE constable remained silent yesterday as he was convicted of attempting to solicit sex from a woman in exchange for dismissing traffic tickets while in uniform near Yamacraw Beach in 2023.

Constable Shaquille Williamson, 28, appeared before Justice Renae McKay as his trial for attempted procuration concluded after two weeks of testimony. A nine-person jury of seven women and two men unanimously found Williamson guilty.

Prior to the jury’s nearly two-hour deliberation, Justice McKay reminded them that Williamson was an active police officer with no prior offenses.

The 32-year-old complainant became teary-eyed as the verdict was read and leaned on a male companion for support.

Before being remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services, Williamson was allowed a moment with relatives in court.

According to the complainant, Williamson attempted to solicit sex in exchange for clearing her traffic tickets on July 5, 2023.

She testified that earlier that night, she and her boyfriend went to the laundromat and then to Wendy’s, before parking their black Honda Accord near Stoke’s Cabana at Yamacraw Beach. While they were engaged in sexual activity on the hood of the car, she said Williamson’s marked police Taurus approached with its lights flashing.

After the couple quickly dressed and got inside the car, she said Williamson asked for their names. Her boyfriend complied and told Williamson he had no outstanding police matters. When Williamson checked the complainant’s name via a WhatsApp call with police, he allegedly stated she had two outstanding traffic tickets.

She claimed Williamson then took her aside and said, “I ga carry you to have sex with me, and I can get rid of these two warrants.”

Crying during the exchange, she told him she had just been intimate with her boyfriend. Williamson allegedly responded that he would take her somewhere without cameras to have sex and then bring her back.

As she walked back to the car to gather her belongings at Williamson’s request, she whispered to her boyfriend that the officer had tried to solicit her for sex. While Williamson stepped away to speak with her boyfriend, she discreetly called the police and reported the incident.

A police dispatch officer later testified that the complainant sounded genuinely frightened during the call.

Williamson was subsequently confronted by officers and arrested at the Elizabeth Estates Police Station.

The complainant said the encounter left her feeling violated and that Williamson had abused his authority. She explained that she didn’t refuse him outright because she feared for her life, given that he was armed at the time.

Throughout the trial, Williamson maintained his innocence. He claimed he was responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle. According to his testimony, the complainant became panicked when he mentioned the outstanding tickets, and she told him she was facing financial hardship and had a baby. He claimed that she tried to bribe him with sex to resolve the matter and that her boyfriend advised him to leave the scene after she called the police.

Williamson said he stayed to resolve the situation properly, despite other officers arriving with weapons drawn.

The defence argued that the investigation was rushed and the evidence one-sided. Bodycam footage from Assistant Superintendent of Police Jarvis was played in court, showing the confrontation between Williamson and responding officers.

Williamson denied telling Corporal Williams, one of the first officers on the scene, that he was on a break or acting independently. He also denied saying he would follow the couple to the Elizabeth Estates station.

He claimed he initially asked the complainant whether she felt safe with her boyfriend, and she said yes. Williamson also alleged that ASP Jarvis never spoke to him and that he declined to speak during his police interview without an attorney present. He claimed he was never given the opportunity to state that the complainant allegedly attempted to bribe him.

Corporal Davis, Williamson’s supervisor at the time, testified that he was blindsided when the officer returned under arrest. Cpl Davis added that it was against protocol for an officer to patrol alone. He said Williamson told him he was going on a “run” before the incident and was instructed to activate his cruiser’s lights to make his presence known in the community.

Following a defence request for a probation report, Williamson was informed that sentencing proceedings would begin on August 18.

Timothy Bailey and Tamika Roberts served as the prosecutors, while Gary Russell and Mario Gray represented Williamson.