Other PLP backbenchers: ‘We don’t feel sidelined’

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

PROGRESSIVE Liberal Party (PLP) Members of Parliament pushed back yesterday against Southern Shores MP Leroy Major’s claims that backbenchers are being sidelined in the Davis administration.

Mr Major, in an interview with The Tribune on Tuesday, claimed that backbenchers are being sidelined while Cabinet ministers leverage public resources for political advantage. He said backbenchers share similar concerns.

Yesterday, Nassau Village MP Jamahl Strachan said he does not feel excluded from decision-making and believes his constituency is being treated fairly.

“Not everybody can be in Cabinet, and relationships is how you continue to succeed,” he said. “Nassau Village is a shining example of good relationships.” He rejected the notion that Cabinet ministers use resources for political gain.

South Beach MP Bacchus Rolle echoed this view, describing the administration’s approach as inclusive and forward-looking.

“I am confident by saying there have been successes,” he said. “If you look at this particular budget, you [will see] there’s a lot in it for every constituency, for every Bahamian everywhere.”

West Grand Bahama and Bimini MP Kingsley Smith called the accusations of political favouritism misplaced.

“Whatever you do, people will look at it as political,” he said, noting that the structure of The Bahamas — with 39 constituencies across 14 major islands — makes resource distribution challenging but not politically motivated.

Pinewood MP Myles Laroda also defended the government’s funding decisions, responding directly to Mr Major’s comments about a $20m allocation for flood remediation in Pinewood Gardens. He said nearby communities such as Bamboo Town and Nassau Village would also benefit.

“I make no apologies about lobbying for road and flooding remediations in Pinewood,” Mr Laroda said. “That was something I campaigned on.”

He added that government efforts span across all areas, regardless of political alignment. “I think it’s fair to say that the government have made a conscious decision to positively impact as much areas in the country as possible,” he said.

The PLP, in a social media post, acknowledged Mr Major’s view but said it “does not reflect the facts of the matter”.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis, when asked by reporters about the matter outside the House of Assembly, responded: “Well, you can ask him.”

In a statement released yesterday by a party official, Mr Major said his remarks were not intended to attack colleagues or question their integrity.

Instead, he framed his concerns as part of a long-standing governance issue that spans administrations, namely, the uneven distribution of government resources. He reaffirmed his commitment to the PLP, stating he respects the party’s internal processes and will continue to serve if renominated. If not, he pledged to support Prime Minister Davis and the party’s re-election efforts.