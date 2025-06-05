‘Pay rises this month’ for public sector staff

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis yesterday announced that middle management public servants would receive salary increases at the end of this month.

He said there would also be broader pay raises of two to eight percent for the rest of the public service coming in September, along with expanded health insurance coverage for all government employees.

During his contribution to the 2025/2026 budget debate in the House of Assembly yesterday, he said the first phase, now complete, focused on middle management and above.

“This second phase will bring salary adjustments of two to eight percent for the remainder of the public service, a vital step to help restore purchasing power lost to inflation while also promoting fairness, retention, and morale across the public sector. The second phase will be implemented in September 2025,” Mr Davis said.

The announcement was met with cheers and desk-thumping from government members in the House of Assembly.

Mr Davis also announced expanded health insurance coverage for all government employees.

“We are also expanding the health insurance coverage for all government employees,” he said. “This initiative will provide broader protection for our public officers, reduce out-of-pocket medical costs, and improve overall access to healthcare for those who serve our nation.”

Mr Davis reiterated that the prescription drug benefit will be transitioned from the National Insurance Board to the National Health Insurance programme, supported by a new upgraded IT system, adding that this digital shift will improve operational efficiency, ensure private insurers pay when required, and help reduce pressure on the public purse.

Last year, Mr Davis said public sector wages were too low and that fair compensation was essential to attract and retain qualified employees. As a result, the government allocated $10m to the Ministry of Finance for a comprehensive salary review aimed at increasing pay across the public service, including key sectors such as education, healthcare, law enforcement, and customs.

At the time, the wage bill rose to $629m, reflecting a $35.9m increase in recurrent expenditure, mainly driven by union agreements, employee promotions, and classification reforms.

At the time, Mr Davis also noted that the Ministry of Labour and Public Service conducted the first public service-wide promotional exercise in over nine years in July 2023, at a cost of an additional $18m.