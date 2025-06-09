Cartwright, Thompson finish third in Flamingos tournament

THE University of The Bahamas men and women’s golf teams were back in action as Travis Cartwright and Darrius Thompson locked up third place in the second annual Flamingos Women’s Golf Club 242 Tournament, Saturday at the BGF Golf Course.

The duo finished tied with a score of 31 in the two-man scramble event at the nine-hole par three golf course.

Also competing for UB were Rachel Quant, Gia Marshall, and Dinaj Major.

Head coach Fredrick Taylor also competed.

Thompson, who is coming off a win at the inaugural Mingoes Golf Invitational, was pleased with their score.

“We were tied with the second-best score and that was good because we haven’t practiced since the UB Invitational,” Thompson said.

Cartwright liked the way Thompson and him played on the day. “We made some good putts today. We could have gotten off the tee better and we could have done a little better. We did well today (Saturday),” Cartwright said.

Quant teamed up with Crystal Roberts to finish with a score of 34 to finish fifth. Marshall and Major teamed up for a score of 40 finish ninth.

Coach Taylor and his partner Sarah Sychedecker finished with a score of 28 to win the tournament. They got a birdie on hole seven.

Taylor said he and his team wanted to support the tournament again after supporting the inaugural edition last year.

“One thing about the golf community is that we like to support each other,” Taylor said.

“They supported our tournament, so it was only right to continue the trend. Our ladies will grow up to be successful like these women so why not lay the foundation now?”

UB golfers will take a break and return to action in the fall semester. Stay tuned.