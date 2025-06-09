DR KENT BAZARD: NBA Finals Eve: How the pros prepare - and what our athletes can learn

AS Game 1 of the NBA Finals tips off tonight, fans around the globe will tune in to watch elite athletes perform at the highest level. But while the game itself lasts just four quarters, the preparation behind those performances spans days, months - even years.

What happens the day before a championship showdown? And what can our Bahamian athletes take away from how the legends prepared?

From the gym to the dinner table, the best of the best treated pre-game preparation like a science.

Athletes like Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and Allen Iverson each had their own method - but their commitment to excellence was the common thread. Jordan’s Mental RehearsalMichael Jordan was famous not just for his scoring ability, but for the clarity and confidence with which he played. That wasn’t by accident. Jordan believed in visualizing success. In interviews, he often spoke about practicing his shot mechanics in his mind—even while lying in bed. His preparation wasn’t just about muscle memory; it was about mental wiring. He entered each game having already seen himself win.

Iverson’s Fire and Focus

Allen Iverson approached the game differently. While he’s remembered for his raw passion and spontaneous play style, the day before a big game for Iverson was all about emotional alignment. He thrived on confidence and rhythm. His preparation involved connecting with the moment, getting mentally charged, and visualizing dominating his opponent. Iverson once said, “When you’re at peace with your craft, your game speaks for you.”

Kobe Bryant: Discipline in Motion

Kobe Bryant took preparation to a different level entirely. Known for the “Mamba Mentality,” Bryant’s pre-game ritual the day before included making up to 250 shots in a short but intense solo session. It wasn’t a warm-up—it was a sharpening of steel. In his words, preparation created confidence. He didn’t rely on luck or hype; he relied on relentless reps and ritual.

What Young Athletes Can Take Away

Here in The Bahamas, many young athletes are preparing for their own big moments—local finals, regional tournaments, and international showcases like the CARIFTA Games. While our playing fields may differ, the blueprint for greatness remains the same.

Athletes should understand that the night before game day is not a time for guesswork—it’s a time for intention. Meals should be balanced and familiar. Hydration should be consistent, not reactive. A short activation workout or stretch session can help settle nerves and promote recovery. Mental preparation is just as vital: visualize, focus, and align with your purpose.

Sleep should be protected. And screen time? Limited. Your body needs rest, not blue light.

Whether you’re on the road in Trinidad or heading to a local championship here at home, the principle is clear: preparation breeds performance.

And while not every athlete will make it to the NBA Finals, every athlete can prepare like they do.