LETTER: No success with finding investors

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Da Budget...what do we believe? Is Minister Davis saying that there is a surplus of revenue to cover all outstanding accounts?

We all know street talk enough Government contractors-suppliers all scream that Government are very late payers even so late it goes into years...how can anyone suggest Budget is in surplus?

Who participates in sojourns to promote investment...No past or the present Government have had success pushing investment...real truth probably would confirm absolutely no positive results from these expensive sojourns to New York - Atlanta and Dallas...Zilch no investors - no investment projects.

Who participates? With the availability of the internet potential participants can take a feel of the quality of the participators, presentations - forum chair persons etc...should Government invite persons with a minimum past, unsavory reported in public domain, to be front and center in this exercise?

We have short memories but in this most recent visit to New York at least one participant should not have been invited…He might desperately be trying to clean up his past but his past is on record. Oh yes our love for ‘second chances’ - sorry when pitching to investors they check who is involved they know the good the bad and they ones they don’t wish to be seen in a photograph with.

Neither PLP or FNM in the past 20 years have had attracting investor success thru these programmed meets...are they worth it?

J FLOWERS

Nassau,

May 30, 2025.